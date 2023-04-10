News18 Evening Digest: Amit Shah's Arunachal Visit Sparks China's Ire as India Reaffirms Territory Stance and Other Top Stories

‘No One Can Usurp Even An Inch of Indian Territory’: Home Minister in Arunachal, China Sees Red

Union home minister Amit Shah reached Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, a week after China unilaterally gave Chinese names to places in the state, while he delivered a stern message to the northern neighbour. As part of the Vibrant Villages Programme, he also inaugurated infrastructure projects in Kibithoo, the easternmost tip of India. READ MORE

Amritpal Singh’s Mentor With ISIS Connect: Know All About Arrested Khalistan Sympathiser Papalpreet Singh

Even as fugitive Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh continues to be on the run, his close aide Papalpreet Singh was nabbed in the Amritsar district on Monday. READ MORE

Shraddha Walkar’s Father Says Loopholes Delaying Murder Case, Demands Focus on Aaftab’s ‘Hidden’ Parents

Shraddha Walkar’s father Vikas Walkar on Monday expressed concerns about “loopholes" in the investigation into his daughter’s murder allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala and called for authorities to focus on the accused’s parents, who he believes are being kept “hidden". READ MORE

‘Hate-driven Propaganda’: Bhupender Yadav Calls Out Al Jazeera’s Report on India’s Tiger Conservation

Defending India’s Tiger conservation efforts, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday said it is the only country in the world, where the tiger population is growing as opposed to other nations where it has either stagnating or declining. READ MORE

Dalai Lama Controversy: What Tibetan Culture Says About ‘Tongue’ Greetings and Leader’s Past Rows

The Dalai Lama on Monday apologised to a boy, his family and friends for the “hurt his words may have caused", after a video clip purportedly showing the Tibetan spiritual head asking him to suck his tongue sparked a row. READ MORE

Prez Zelenskyy Wants to Invite PM Modi to Ukraine: First Dty Foreign Minister Dzhaparova During India Visit

Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova, who is currently in India, said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has requested a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him to the eastern Europe country. READ MORE

‘Izzat Rakh Li’: Rinku Singh Reveals Chandrakant Pandit’s Reaction After Slamming 5 Sixes in a Row | Exclusive

Rinku Singh provided one of the best finishes to an IPL game seen in the recent history of the lucrative league when the Kolkata Knight Riders batter smashed five sixes in a row to take KKR to a thrilling victory over Gujarat Titans. With 29 runs needed from the last over, Rinku slammed Yash Dayal for 30 runs in just five balls, helping his side pick up their second win of the IPL 2023 season. READ MORE

Tata Motors Teases Upcoming Nexon Facelift, Here’s What to Expect

Tata Motors has released a teaser video of its upcoming Nexon facelift ahead of its official debut, leaving car enthusiasts eagerly anticipating its arrival. The Nexon has been a popular model in India since its launch in 2017, and the new facelift is expected to raise the bar even higher. READ MORE

