News18 Evening Digest: Amritpal Singh's Key Aide Arrested As Internet Ban Extended in Some Punjab Districts And Other Top Stories

‘Let’s Surrender Like Brave’: In Audio Message, Amritpal’s Aide Slams Him for Running Like a ‘Coward’

Amritpal Singh, who apparently escaped on a two-wheeler after the Punjab Police chased him in Jalandhar on March 22, has upset one of his associate, who said he was “running like a coward". In an audio message, accessed by CNN-News18, Amritpal’s associate Harjit Singh is urging Pappal Preet, who reportedly helped the Waris Punjab De chief flee, to tell Amritpal to surrender before the police. READ MORE

Rahul Gandhi Gets 2 Years in Jail for 2019 Defamation Case Over ‘Modi Surname’ Remarks; Granted Bail

Advertisement

Acourt in Gujarat’s Surat held Congress leader Rahul Gandhi guilty on Thursday in the 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his “Modi surname" remarks. The court has also announced a 2-year jail term as quantum of punishment. Gandhi was present in the court when the verdict was pronounced. READ MORE

Pakistan Cancels Military Parade on National Day Amid Political Rift, Economic Crisis

The Pakistan Day parade, held every year on March 23, has been cancelled amid rising political instability and worsening economic situation in the country, News18 has learnt. Pakistan Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the passage of the 1940 Lahore Resolution, with Pakistan’s armed force showcasing its weaponry and military power and displaying the nuclear missiles in the parade. READ MORE

‘Illegal Dargah’ in Mumbai’s Mahim Demolished Day After Raj Thackeray Shows Video in Rally

An illegal dargah in Mumbai’s Mahim was demolished on Thursday, a day after Raj Thackeray showed a video of the construction during his rally in Shivaji Park. Acting upon the video, city collector constituted a six-member team to inspect the spot and remove the encroachment. READ MORE

Advertisement

Tech Layoffs: Accenture To Reduce 19,000 Jobs, Revises Down Profit Forecasts

Accenture Plc on Thursday said it would cut about 19,000 jobs, and revised downwards its annual revenue and profit projections. It is the latest sign that the worsening global economic outlook was sapping corporate spending on IT services. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here