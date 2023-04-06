News18 Evening Digest: Anil Antony Joins BJP Months After Quitting Cong Over BBC Documentary Row & Other Top Stories

Congress Leader AK Antony’s Son Anil Joins BJP Months After Quitting Party Over BBC Documentary Row

Anil Antony, the son of Congress veteran and former defence minister AK Antony, on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi in the presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan. Antony had earlier quit Congress on January 25, a day after facing criticism from the party for taking a jibe at BBC on its documentary against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. READ MORE

MHA Recommends CBI Probe Against Oxfam India Over Alleged Violations of Foreign Funds Act

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the affairs of Oxfam India for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, according to government sources. READ MORE

MP Girl Swallows Phone After Fight With Brother; Here’s What Happened Next

An 18-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind swallowed a phone after a fight with her brother. After the shocking incident, the girl started experiencing severe abdominal pain and persistent vomiting and was subsequently rushed to a hospital in Gwalior. READ MORE

Salman Khan Supports Censorship On OTT, Says ‘Nudity, Vulgarity Need To Stop’

Bollywood is rapidly spreading its tentacles on OTT platforms now. While many actors are now hopping on this fresh trend, actor Salman Khan is not keen on joining the bandwagon. The fans might not see the Tiger Zinda Hai actor on streaming platforms anytime soon as he recently expressed disapproval of the OTT content. In his recent interview with the press at the 68th Filmfare Awards 2023, the 57-year-old also opined that OTT content should be ‘censored.’ READ MORE

Jr NTR Hikes Fee By 100 Percent For War 2 After Charging Rs 45 Crores for SS Rajamouli’s RRR?

It was just a day ago that Jr NTR fans were left super excited when it was announced that he will be joining Hrithik Roshan in War 2. However, if recent reports are to be believed, the RRR star is also charging a whopping amount for YRF’s Spy Universe film. READ MORE

Karan Johar Says He Wanted to ‘Murder’ Anushka Sharma’s Career in An Old Video, Gets Slammed

An old video which is going viral features Karan Johar as he is talking about his attempt to “sabotage" Anushka Sharma’s career. In the video, he can be heard saying that he “wanted to murder" her career before her Bollywood debut Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The comments were made in jest but have further ignited the nepo debate. READ MORE

Hyundai India Records Highest-Ever Sales in FY 2022-23, YoY Growth of 17.9 Percent

Hyundai India has announced that it recorded the highest-ever sales in a financial year since commencing operations in India in FY 2022-23. The company revealed the same via an official press release. According to Hyundai’s press release, the South Korean car manufacturer sold 5,67,546 units in the financial year that ended on March 31, 2023. Hyundai’s recent sales figures are quite impressive as Hyundai had sold 4,81,500 units in FY 2021-22. This essentially translates to a YoY growth of 17.9 percent. READ MORE

