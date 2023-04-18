News18 Evening Digest: Atiq Ahmed's Threat Audio Leak, SC Hearing on Same-Sex Marriage and more

In Today’s Evening Digest, we bring you updates on gangster Atiq Ahmed’s ‘threat’ call leak, Supreme Court’s hearing on same-sex marriage and other stories.

Atiq Ahmed’s ‘Threat’ Audio Emerges as UP Cops Prep for Mega Crackdown, Mukhtar Ansari on Radar | Full List

Even as gangster-turned-politician Ashraf Ahmed claimed that they can’t “conspire from jail“, an undated audio of his brother has been going viral. Atiq Ahmed, who was lodged in Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail, can be heard threatening a Prayagraj property dealer. In the audio, Atiq can be heard threatening property dealer Zaid Khalid. READ MORE

Supreme Court Resumes Hearing Of Pleas Seeking Validation of Same-Sex Marriages

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday began hearing arguments on a batch of petitions seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages in the country. The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha. READ MORE

Hungary Passes Bill That Allows Locals to Report Same-Sex Families to Authorities

Lawmakers in Hungary passed a bill that allows citizens to report to authorities anonymously on same-sex couples who have been raising children. The bill was passed earlier this month allowing people to report those who contest the “constitutionally recognized role of marriage and the family" and those who contest children’s rights "to an identity appropriate to their sex at birth." READ MORE

Ileana D’Cruz Is Pregnant; Actress Is Expecting Her 1st Baby; Netizens Ask ‘Who Is the Father?‘

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz on Tuesday announced her pregnancy on social media. The actress is expecting her first baby. Ileana decided to keep the identity of her baby’s father a secret. READ MORE

Loyal Customer Brings 1984 Macintosh To Apple’s Store Launch In Mumbai

Apple’s first retail store is now open. CEO Tim Cook opened the door to the store in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. Pictures and videos from the grand launch have spread like wildfire on social media. In the middle of this, a picture of a loyal customer, who was spotted carrying the 1984 Macintosh, to the BKC store has cropped up on Twitter. READ MORE

Meet Dhingra Brothers: Who Bought Vijay Mallya Company And Made It Rs 56,000 Cr Business

Kuldeep Singh Dhingra and Gurbachan Singh Dhingra are the owners of Berger Paints, India’s leading paint company. Kuldeep Singh Dhingra is the chairman of Berger Paints while Gurbachan Singh Dhingra is the vice chairman of the company. READ MORE

Amazing to Bat with Jos bhai… Want to Learn a Lot from Kumar Sangakkara: Yashasvi Jaiswal | Exclusive

Yashasvi Jaiswal, 21, continues to impress whenever he walks out to bat. May it be for Mumbai in the domestic circuit or Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the aggressive southpaw has the all-round game to excel in every format and had a brilliant domestic season for his state. READ MORE

