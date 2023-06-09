News18 Evening Digest: CBI Files 6 FIRs to Probe Alleged Conspiracy Behind Manipur Violence And Other Top Stories

‘Gym Time’ Means Namaz, ‘God Will Get Angry if…’: How Ghaziabad Mastermind ‘Converted’ Kids to Islam | Exclusive

Even as the hunt for the main accused in the Ghaziabad conversion case — Shahnawaz Khan alias Baddo, a resident of Thane near Mumbai — is on, News18 has exclusively accessed WhatsApp chats between the kids and the alleged mastermind that reveal his modus operandi. Another accused Abdul Rehman alias Nanni and a maulvi of Jama Masjid in sector 23 of Ghaziabad have been arrested in the case. READ MORE

Manipur Violence: CBI Files 6 FIRs to Probe Alleged Conspiracy Behind Clashes, Forms SIT

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has constituted a special investigation team and registered six FIRs to probe the alleged conspiracy behind the Manipur violence. The agency took over the investigation after the Manipur government wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recommending the CBI probe. READ MORE

Jharkhand: 3 Dead, Many Feared Trapped As Illegal Coal Mine Collapses Near Dhanbad | WATCH

Amine being operated illegally collapsed in Jharkhand’s Bhowra colliery area on Friday, claiming at least three lives. Several people are feared trapped at the site of the incident which occurred at 10.30 am at Bhowra Colliery Area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), about 21 km from Dhanbad. Bhowra police station Inspector Binod Oraon said rescue operations are underway. READ MORE

‘Trap Shinde, Topple Uddhav Govt’: Chargesheet in Amruta Fadnavis Case Mentions Bookie’s Message

Plans of topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and method to “trap Eknath Shinde adn Anil Parab" are among the top points mentioned in the chat transcripts attached by the police to the chargesheet filed in Amruta Fadnavis bribery-extortion case. READ MORE

Mira Road Murder: ‘HIV+’ Accused Taught Math to ‘Daughter-like’ Victim But She Was ‘Possessive’

Manoj Ramesh Sane (56) is reportedly HIV-positive and had never had physical relationship with the 32-year-old woman he killed and chopped into pieces. He apparently told the police that the victim, Saraswati Vaidya, was “like his daughter". READ MORE

‘Couldn’t Eat or Drink Anything’: News18 Reporter Recounts Chilling Details of Mira Road Horror