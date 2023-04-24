News18 Evening Digest: CBI Ready With Chargesheet Against Manish Sisodia And Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Evening Digest, we are covering the latest development in the CBI case against AAP leader Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy. In other news, we are looking at the protest by wrestlers over the issue of sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

CBI Ready With Chargesheet Against Manish Sisodia; Missing Phones, Graft Act to Worsen AAP Leader’s Woes

Almost two months after it arrested Manish Sisodia, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is ready to file a chargesheet against the former deputy chief minister of Delhi. CBI officials confirmed to CNN-News18 that the agency is moving to seek prosecution sanction from the Ministry of Home Affairs. “The chargesheet will be filed within the stipulated 60 days," a source said. READ MORE

WFI Elections Put on Hold Amid Stir; Wrestlers Move SC Against Brij Bhushan, Seek Support from Parties

A day after the protest over the issue of sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh resumed at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, protesting wrestlers have moved the Supreme Court seeking FIR against the wrestling body chief. READ MORE

Jharkhand Health Minister’s Obscene Video Goes Viral, Sparks War of Words Between BJP, Congress

An obscene video clip of a purported video conversation between Jharkhand’s health minister Banna Gupta and a woman has gone viral, with the BJP demanding the resignation of Gupta who claimed the video was fake. READ MORE

Did a ‘Handler’ Bring Atiq Ahmed’s 3 Shooters Together? Here’s What Police Sources Say

With the four-day police custody of the three — Lovelesh Tiwari, Mohit alias Sunny and Arun Kumar Maurya — who allegedly shot dead gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf failing to unearth the conspiracy, interrogators are now looking for a “possible missing handler" of the trio, police sources told CNN-News18. READ MORE

Virat Kohli’s Dance Attempt Goes WRONG As He Hurts Himself; Anushka Sharma Has Best Reaction; Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to shell out major couple goals even after six years of their marriage. On Monday morning, Anushka took the internet by storm as she shared a ROFL video of her shaking a leg with Virat. READ MORE

Alia Bhatt DELETES This Adorable Photo of Ranbir Kapoor and Raha, Leaves Fans Confused

Alia Bhatt shared and deleted a never-before-seen picture of Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha, leaving everyone confused. The actress, who welcomed Raha in November last year, has been extremely private about her daughter on social media. Alia has so far shared only one photo featuring her little one when the couple had to announce the name of their daughter. READ MORE

