News18 Evening Digest: CBI Searches at Jet Airways Offices in Bank Fraud Case and Other Top Stories

Bank Fraud Case: CBI Conducts Raids at Jet Airways Mumbai Offices, Founder Naresh Goyal’s Residences

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a case against Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, and his wife Anita Goyal in an alleged Rs 538-crore fraud case in Canara Bank. For this, the central agency carried out raids at seven locations in Mumbai. The CBI searches were spread across the residences and offices of Goyal, his wife Anita, and former airline director Gaurang Ananda Shetty. READ MORE

‘Kerala Story’ Finds Place in PM Modi’s Poll Pitch; Bommai Junks Pre-poll Surveys Giving Congress an Edge

In the final phase of electioneering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in over 20 events, while Union Minister for Home Amit Shah will attend 25. Shah is also expected to hold a series of meetings of party leaders across the state. BJP has planned a mega roadshow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress is organising a massive roadshow to counter PM Modi’s outreach. READ MORE

Pawar-ful Messages from the ‘Boss’ Move: The Impact of the Resignation Saga on the NCP

The committee formed by Sharad Pawar, after announcing his retirement as the National President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has rejected his resignation in its first meeting which lasted 40 minutes on Friday. Praful Patel, the convener of this meeting, told the media: “We have passed a resolution unanimously to reject the resignation of Pawar and we will request him to continue as the National President of the Party." READ MORE

Forced Conversions to Murder: 4 Incidents Involving Minorities in Pak that Deserve Attention | Bilawal in India

As Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday became the first Pakistani Foreign Minister to visit India in almost 12 years when he arrived in Goa to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), there are concerns over the situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and the state of minorities in the neighbouring country. READ MORE

Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and Kevin Throw UNDERWEAR At Crowd During Mumbai Concert

Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean was seen throwing his underwear at the crowd in Mumbai during their first of the two India concerts. Backstreet Boys landed in Mumbai earlier this week to perform in India for the first time in 13 years. In videos going viral from the concert, the members — Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson — set the stage on fire by performing their hit numbers. READ MORE

How Did the USA, a Nation Lacking in Cricketing Infrastructure, Become the Co-host of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

READ MORE In November 2021, ICC confirmed the host countries of men’s white-ball events from 2024-2031. This included two World Cups, four T20 World Cups and two Champions Trophy. The regular hosts Australia, England, India and New Zealand etc. were part of the list of 14 shortlisted countries but the surprise entrant USA, selected as co-host of T20 World Cup 2024 with Cricket West Indies, came as a big surprise.

