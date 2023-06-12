News18 Evening Digest: Centre Clarifies on CoWin Portal Breach and Other Top Stories

Hello readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the Centre’s Clarification on CoWin Portal Breach and other top stories.

CoWIN Portal Safe, Reports of Telegram Bot Sharing Personal Info Mischievous, Without Any Basis: Health Ministry

The health ministry has clarified that reports of alleged CoWIN portal breach stating that personal information, including Aadhaar and passport details, phone number, date of birth and gender, was available on a Telegram (online messenger application) bot for a brief period of time are “without any basis and mischievous in nature." READ MORE

Karnataka BJP Leaders to Visit 50 Lakh Homes in 5 Days, Seeking Winning Formula for 2024 | Exclusive

Advertisement

In the aftermath of the Karnataka BJP’s significant defeat in the recent assembly elections, the party has decided to reassess its strategy and return to grassroots efforts to rejuvenate and restore morale and confidence among its cadre and voters. This involves visiting the homes of party workers and voters across the state. READ MORE

Advertisement The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ intensified into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm" and is likely to make landfall near Mandvi-Jakhau Port along the Saurashtra-Kutch coasts. In view of the impending landfall and the storm, Gujarat has been placed on high alert. READ MORE Shah Rukh Khan Gives Witty Updates About Jawan Teaser, Says He Plans To Watch Film With Atlee Today Shah Rukh Khan is not shying away from teasing Jawan. The film, which was originally slated to release in June, has been delayed to September. Owing to the wait, several fans asked Shah Rukh Khan for an update about the film during his Ask SRK session on Twitter on Monday and the actor had some witty replies. One of the fans asked Shah Rukh about his plans for the evening and Shah Rukh revealed he might watch Jawan with Atlee. READ MORE

READ MORE Although there are other investment options on the market, government schemes are still the first choice for many of us. The Public Provident Fund is an excellent choice if you are on the hunt for a long-term investing programme in the government. This programme allows for 15-year investments. You can benefit from tax advantages and a secure investment alternative with PPF.