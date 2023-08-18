News18 Evening Digest: Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module Completes First Deboosting Op And Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on Chandrayaan-3, China’s economic crisis and other top stories.

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander Module Successfully Completes First Deboosting Operation, Health ‘Normal’

A day after the Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module (LM), comprising the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, successfully separated from the Propulsion Module to set its course for landing on the moon on August 23-24, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday stated that the LM is in ‘normal’ health and has successfully undergone a deboosting operation. READ MORE

HM Amit Shah to Embark on One-day Visit to Poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Sunday>

Advertisement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to embark on a day-long visit to Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal and Gwalior on Sunday, August 8. READ MORE

China’s Economic Crisis: Xi Jinping’s Policies & The 5 Key Factors | News18 Analysis

In March 2023, Xi Jinping was awarded an unprecedented third term as the Chinese President, amid challenges with the United States (US) and tensions with neighbour Taiwan, marking the beginning of the second decade of his rule. The term put Xi on the path of becoming the longest serving head of state as China’s rubber-stamp legislature in Beijing, consisting of more than 2,900 lawmakers, vested him with another five years as president. The reappointment was a mere formality as he had already taken over as the Communist Party chief last year.READ MORE

Audi Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron Launched in India; Price Starts at Rs 1.14 Crore

Audi India has launched the all-electric Q8 e-tron SUV at a starting price of Rs 1.14 crore (ex-showroom) in the country. The Q8 Sportback e-tron gets an introductory price of Rs 1.18 crore (ex-showroom). Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron were globally launched a few months back. READ MORE

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer Rakes In A Whopping Rs 150 Crores In India: Report

Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) latest theatrical release, Oppenheimer, has been breaking all the records ever since its release. This masterpiece by Christopher Nolan features some of the most talented actors like Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh in pivotal roles. READ MORE