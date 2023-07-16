News18 Evening Digest: Congress Extends Support to AAP on Delhi Ordinance & Other Top Stories

Hello, Readers! In today’s evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on monsoon conditions across the country, Congress’s announcement of unequivocal opposition to Delhi ordinance and many more.

Congress Announces ‘Unequivocal Opposition’ to Delhi Ordinance; AAP Calls it Positive Development

A day before the big opposition meeting to be held in Bengaluru, Congress has extended its support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the Delhi ordinance issue. "We aren't going to support it (Centre's ordinance)," said Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday.

Weather Updates: Rain Alert in UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal; Relief Expected in Punjab, Haryana | Details

Heavy rains and flooding continue to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh as 17 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Mandi and Shimla districts in rain-related and road accidents due to waterlogging.

6 Kanwariyas Electrocuted to Death in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut; Enraged Villagers Stage Protest

Six kanwariya pilgrims were electrocuted and five others were injured during a religious procession when their vehicle came in contact with a high-tension overhead wire in Bhawanpur area in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Saturday.

ITR Filing Last Date: Govt Not Planning Extension Of July 31 Deadline, Check Latest Update Here

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra has asked income tax payers to file their return at the earliest as the finance ministry is not contemplating extension of the July 31 deadline. About 5.83 crore income tax returns were filed as on July 31 last year, the last day for filing returns for assessment year 2022-23.

OMG 2: CBFC Asked To ‘Scrutinise’ Akshay Kumar Film ‘Minutely’, Panel of Experts Set Up?

OMG 2 made headlines last week when news broke out that Akshay Kumar's film has been allegedly put on hold by the Central Board of Certification (CBFC) and sent to the Revision Committee for a detailed review. While Akshay and the makers are yet to react to the claims, a new report has now claimed that the Censor Board has allegedly set up a panel to review the film 'minutely.' The decision comes after Adipurush kicked up a storm courtesy controversial dialogues.