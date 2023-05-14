Trends :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
News18 Evening Digest: Congress Legislature Party Meet Today to Elect CM, New CBI Director Appointed & Other Top Stories

Top stories: India to Launch Campaign to Bring Back Artefacts Including Kohinoor Diamond from UK; Vivek Agnihotri Believes People Are Marrying For 'Wedding Photos', Is It a Dig At Parineeti-Raghav?; Wayne Parnell And Co Guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to Massive 112-run Win and more

Curated By: News Desk

Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 19:04 IST

New Delhi, India

A staunch socialist, Siddaramaiah's political base was shaped by his admiration for Dr Ram Manohar Lohia's brand of socialism. (Twitter @siddaramaiah)
Hello Readers, in today’s evening digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on Karnataka’s Chief Minister’s face, the appointment of the new CBI Director and other top stories.

Karnataka Election Results LIVE: Congress Legislature Party Meet to Begin Shortly; Vokkaliga Seers Back DKS as CM, Lingayats ‘Neutral’

Ahead of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting to decide on the new chief minister of Karnataka on Sunday evening, the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Siddaramaiah’s camp is making efforts to gather support from several MLAs to back his candidacy for the CM post. Meanwhile, the Vokkaliga community is rallying behind DK Shivakumar as a potential chief minister candidate. READ MORE

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood to be Appointed as New Director of CBI

The Centre on Sunday announced Praveen Sood, a 1986-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre, as the new Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Sood, who is currently serving as the Director-General of Police (DGP) in Karnataka, will take over as the Director of CBI for a period of two years after replacing outgoing agency chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal. READ MORE

India to Launch Campaign to Bring Back Artefacts Including Kohinoor Diamond from UK. Details Here

India is planning to launch a campaign to repatriate items in British museums and held by the royal family, including the controversial Kohinoor diamond, later this year, a report has claimed. The Narendra Modi-led government is preparing one of the largest repatriation claims faced by the UK, considered to be even bigger than Greece’s demands for the Elgin Marbles, The Daily Telegraph said in a report. READ MORE

Vivek Agnihotri Believes People Are Marrying For ‘Wedding Photos’, Is It a Dig At Parineeti-Raghav?

Director Vivek Agnihotri took a jibe at couples getting married lately. The Kashmir Files helmer took to Twitter and revealed that a wedding planner shared the observation that couples are getting married to click photos and show off. The filmmaker agreed to the opinion. He tweeted his observation around the same time that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared photos from their engagement ceremony. READ MORE

Wayne Parnell And Co Guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to Massive 112-run Win

 Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers brought their A-game to the table and bundled out Rajasthan Royals for just 59 in reply to Bangalore’s 171/5. It was a clinical show from RCB bowlers as Wayne Parnell claimed three wickets while Michael Bracewell and Karn Sharma claimed two each. Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell hit fine half-centuries, while Anuj Rawat provided the perfect finishing touch as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 171/5 on a tricky batting surface against Rajasthan Royals. READ MORE

