News18 Evening Digest: Construction Firm to Rebuild Collapsed Bihar Bridge and Other Top Stories

These are the top stories we are covering this evening

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 18:12 IST

New Delhi, India

Screengrab of the purported video of the bridge collapsing in Bihar. (Twitter/All India Radio News)
Screengrab of the purported video of the bridge collapsing in Bihar. (Twitter/All India Radio News)

Construction Firm Will Rebuild Collapsed Bihar Bridge, Bear the Cost: Deputy CM Tejashwi Amid PIL, Flak

The Rs 1,710-crore Aguani-Sultanganj four-lane under-construction bridge across River Ganga, a part of which collapsed in Bhagalpur on Sunday, will be rebuilt by the construction company, SP Singla, at their own cost, Bihar’s deputy chief minister and road construction minister Tejashwi Yadav announced on Tuesday. READ MORE

Odisha Triple Train Tragedy Has Had No Impact on Ticketing, Says IRCTC

While it was being said that following the Odisha three-train accident, that killed over 270 people, ticket cancellations have gone up, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) – that takes care of ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways – said that the numbers reveal a different picture. READ MORE

PM Modi’s School to Become ‘Prerna’ for Kids across India as Part of Mega Vadnagar Development Plan

The primary school of Vadnagar in Gujarat that Prime Minister Narendra Modi studied in will be developed as an inspirational school as part of a project named ‘Prerna: The Vernacular School’ where students from across the country will be brought for an immersive experience. The school was restored by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). READ MORE

When Did Mark Zuckerberg Become ‘Shredded’? All About His Controversy With Jiu Jitsu EXPLAINED

In a recent report by the New York Times, it was initially claimed that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was rendered unconscious during a jiu-jitsu match. However, conflicting accounts have emerged since then. READ MORE

Air India New Delhi-San Francisco Flight Diverted to Russia, Engine Glitch Reported

The Air India flight AI173 going to San Francisco from New Delhi had to be diverted to Magadan in Russia due to a technical issue in the engine. The flight landed safely in Russia while all the 216 passengers and 16 crew members were disembarked. READ MORE

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui recently reacted to a social media user who asked her to drop actor’s surname. After Aaliya introduced her new-found love to the world by sharing a mushy photo with a mystery man on her Instagram account, a user commented, “Surname change karlijye aap (You should change surname)". READ MORE

    first published: June 06, 2023, 18:06 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 18:12 IST
