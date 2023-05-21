News18 Evening Digest: Cops Find Terrorists' Hideouts in Caves Following Attack on Army Truck & Other Top Stories

‘They Don’t Stay in Houses, But in Caves’: Cops Find Hideouts of Terrorists Who Attacked Army Truck | Exclusive

The picture of a green-coloured soft drink bottle, blue polythene bags, vegetable peels lying at the mouth of a stoney structure may look like a garbage dump to you. But as eyes adjust to the glare of the sun, you spot an opening. The police believe this cave housed the terrorists who attacked the Army truck in Poonch on April 22, leaving five soldiers dead. READ MORE

‘Offer Tea, Pakodas…’: Congress Advises Kejriwal To Deal With Centre The Sheila Dikshit Way

As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal continues to battle the BJP-led Centre over a new ordinance, Congress leader Ajay Maken offered him advice from the handbook of late former CM Sheila Dikshit on how to “skillfully" deal with such situations. READ MORE

Thalapathy 68: It’s Official! Thalapathy Vijay And Venkat Prabhu Team Up, Eye 2024 Release

Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh and Kalpathi S. Suresh of AGS Entertainment, the power-house production banner of South Indian cinema, have teamed up with Thalapathy Vijay for their 25th venture. The film to be made on a grand scale will be directed by Venkat Prabhu. Archana Kalpathi will be the Creative Producer for the film. READ MORE

British Airways To Start Direct Flight Service Between London and Kochi Soon

In an effort to enhance travel convenience between Kerala and the United Kingdom, British Airways is expected to introduce a direct flight between London and Kochi. Recent reports suggest that discussions have taken place between Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) and British Airways, indicating a promising development. READ MORE

Jaya Bachchan Angrily PUSHES Away Aishwarya Rai’s Mom’s Hand In Viral Video? Here’s The Truth

A video has reached the lanes of Reddit claiming that Jaya Bachchan was rude to Aishwarya Rai’s mother. The video dates back to 2014, when Deepika Padukone and Rajinikanth’s film Kochadaiiyaan was hosting the trailer launch in Mumbai and the Bachchan family members — Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai along with her mother — made their way to the special occasion. In the video, it appears as though Jaya pulled away Aishwarya’s mother Vrinda Rai’s hand angrily. However, there is more to the video than what is doing the rounds. READ MORE

Rs 2000 Note Exchange In SBI: No Form Or ID Required; Check Latest Update Here

State Bank of India (SBI) has clarified that the facility of exchange of Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes upto a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time will be allowed without obtaining any requisition slip. READ MORE