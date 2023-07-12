News18 Evening Digest: Delhi CM Writes to Amit Shah As River Yamuna Breaks All-time Record And Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s evening digest News18 brings to you latest updates on the Monsoon rains, Maharashtra politics and other top stories.

Rain News LIVE: River Yamuna Breaks All-time Record; Flood-like Scene as More Water Released from Hathni Kund Barrage, CM Kejriwal on Toes

People in Mandi have been advised not to go near low-lying areas like rivers, drains and dam for the next few days as water will be released from Himachal Pradesh’s Pandoh Dam from 6 pm today to 3 pm tomorrow. The move has been taken due to incessant rains in the district. Meanwhile, the water level of Yamuna river at Old Delhi Railway Bridge crossed 207 mark. READ MORE

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion to be Delayed Amid Differences Post Ajit Pawar’s Entry

Maharashtra cabinet expansion is likely to get delayed, sources told News18, adding that portfolio allocation will not happen before July 17 as discussion continues amid differences in alliance partners. READ MORE

Who is Amogh Lila Das, the ‘Monk’ Banned by ISKCON for Remarks Against Vivekananda? Explained

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has announced the “ban" of a monk named Amogh Lila Das, following his controversial remarks about Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna Paramahansa. READ MORE

Push for North Bengal, Focus on Rajbanshis: Ananta Maharaj as BJP RS Candidate – What It Means?

Six days ago, News18 had reported that Ananta Rai ‘Maharaj’ may well be on his way to become BJP’s sole Rajya Sabha candidate from West Bengal where Trinamool Congress (TMC) has swept the recently concluded Panchayat Elections. Then came a surprise meeting on Tuesday between MoS Home Nisith Pramanik, and Rai, who is identified as ‘Maharaj’. The next day, BJP officially declared Rai as its only Rajya Sabha candidate. What does it mean, politically? READ MORE

Irrfan Khan To Manisha Koirala, Bollywood Actors Who Belong To Royal Families

There are many Bollywood celebrities who hail from the royal family. We all know that Saif Ali Khan is the Nawab of Pataudi (Haryana). He is the son of a cricketer and the last titular Nawab, Mansoor Ali Khan, who was also known as Tiger Pataudi. Riya and Raima Sen too belong to the dynasty of Maharani Gayatri Devi. Did you know Irrfan Khan, Manisha Koirala and a few others too have their roots in the royal family? READ MORE