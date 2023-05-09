News18 Evening Digest: Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Arrested Outside Islamabad High Court And Other Top Stories

Imran Khan Arrest LIVE: Pak Police Fire Water Cannon, Tear Gas at Protestors in Lahore, Karachi

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was on Tuesday arrested in connection with the Al-Qadir trust case. The cricketer-turned-politician was arrested by paramilitary Rangers from outside the Islamabad High Court when he had appeared for bail renewal, his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said. READ MORE

Rajasthan Rancour Puts Congress on Back Foot as Gehlot-Pilot Hostility Threatens State Polls, Battle for 2024

The knives are out and gloves are off. Any hope of a truce in Rajasthan Congress seems to be fading. Just two days after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, at a rally in Dholpur, accused the 20 rebels of taking money from the BJP to topple his government, Sachin Pilot hit back, saying the CM seemed to consider Vasudhara Raje Scindia his leader rather than Sonia Gandhi. READ MORE

Advertisement

‘Highly Defamatory’: Makers of ‘The Kashmir Files’ Send Legal Notice to Mamata Over Remarks on Film

Vivek Agnihotri, maker of the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, has sent a legal notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her “false and highly defamatory statements" on the film. READ MORE

All Your Questions About The Kerala Story Answered | FAQ

Condemning the ban on “The Kerala Story", the Producers Guild of India on Tuesday said no one other than the Central Board of Film Certification has the right to decide whether or not a film should be released. The guild issued a statement a day after the West Bengal government ordered an immediate ban on the screening of the controversial film in the state to avoid “any incident of hatred and violence". READ MORE

‘Social Acceptability’ of Same-sex Marriages Discussed as Supreme Court Continues Hearing Matter

Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments on a batch of petitions seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage and discussed how “social acceptability" will be a test in India. The apex court also said that it is “far fetched" to say that there isn’t a fundamental right to marry under the Indian Constitution, as the “core elements of marriage are protected under the constitutional values." READ MORE

Cyclone Mocha: Will Storm Hit Bengal, Odisha? Chances Low, Says IMD; Rain Alert in Andamans

Advertisement

The weather office said a low-pressure area that developed over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday is anticipated to strengthen into a cyclone and is likely to progress towards the coast of Bangladesh and Myanmar later this week. READ MORE

Iconic Maruti 800 Hatchback Modified into a Hearse, Watch the Video Here

The Maruti 800 holds a special place in the Indian automotive industry, revolutionizing affordable cars for middle-class families since its launch in 1983. While discontinued in 2014, this iconic hatchback still finds its way into the hearts of collectors, who have even taken it a step further by modifying it into various unique forms. READ MORE

Advertisement

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here