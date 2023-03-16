News18 Evening Digest: Govt Presence in Committee to Appoint Judges, Says Rijiju on Contents of Jan Letter to SC And Other Top News

Need To Finalise MoP, Govt Presence in Committee to Appoint Judges: Rijiju on Contents of Jan Letter to SC

The government has emphasised on the need to finalise the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) in its recent communication on January 6 this year to the Supreme Court of India and suggested that the Search-cum-Evaluation Committee in respect of appointment of judges in the Supreme Court and Chief Justices of High Courts should also consist of a representative nominated by the Government of India, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju told Parliament on Thursday. READ MORE

Indian Army’s Cheetah Helicopter Crashes in Arunachal’s Bomdila, Search Op Launched for Pilots

Advertisement

An Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Arunachal Pradesh’s Bomdila is reported to have crashed after losing contact with the ATC. The number of casualties is yet to be known.Lt. Col Vinay Banu Reddy and Major Jaynta A were on onboard the ill-fated Army Chopper, said Army sources. READ MORE

Amid BJP’s Apology Demand, Rahul Gandhi Says Govt Scared of Adani Issue

Amid BJP MPs’ demand for an apology over his remarks in the UK, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government are scared of the Adani issue. “Today I went to Parliament, met the speaker (Lok Sabha) told him that I want to speak in Parliament. I want to put my side. READ MORE

WATCH | Russian Fighter Jet Dumping Fuel, Colliding with US Drone

The US has released a video of Russian fighter jets intercepting its drone over the Black Sea, causing it to crash earlier this week.US European Command released declassified 42-second footage of a Russian Su-27 aircraft conducting an “unsafe/unprofessional intercept" of a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 in international airspace over the Black Sea, March 14. READ MORE

Advertisement

Kerala Tops in Organ Donation, Delhi & Maharashtra Next, But India Still Has a Long Way To Go

Despite the stunted number of organ donations in India, Kerala is the number one state with maximum people pledging to donate organs when they die. According to government data, around 1.30 lakh people have pledged to donate organs in Kerala, whereas in Delhi, around 58,000 pledges have been registered. Maharashtra stands third with little over 49,000 pledges. READ MORE

Advertisement

Credit Suisse On The Verge Of Collapse After SVB? Know What’s Happening With It

After the sudden collapse of the US-based Silcon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, there have been talks of Credit Suisse to be the next one to fall. Shares of the bank, which has been reeling with problems for a long time, fell nearly 30 per cent on Wednesday. READ MORE

Advertisement

Read all the Latest India News here