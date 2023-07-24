News18 Evening Digest: Govt Ready for Manipur Discussion Says Amit Shah in Monsoon Parliament Session and Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on Monsoon Parliament Session, Seema Haider case and other latest stories.

Parliament Monsoon Session: Amit Shah Says Govt Ready for Discussion on Manipur; Oppn Continue Protests

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday urged the Opposition to allow a discussion on Manipur, stating “India wants to know the truth’ about the violence-hit state and the government is prepared for the debate in Lok Sabha. The Monsoon Session of Parliament reconvened on a rocky start as the INDIA Opposition alliance hardened its stance on the Manipur violence with demands of a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter while the BJP held a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises over the deteriorating law and order situation in Congress-ruled state of Rajasthan. READ MORE

Seema Haider’s IDs Sent to Pak Embassy for Verification; Sachin’s Cousins Held for Tweaking Docs

The Noida Police has sent the documents recovered from Seema Haider to the Pakistan embassy in Delhi for the verification of her identity, reports said on Monday. Seema Ghulam Haider, a Pakistani mother of four, entered India illegally in May to live with Noida resident Sachin Meena after they got in touch while playing PUBG in 2019. READ MORE

Oppenheimer, Father of Atomic Bomb, Was Offered Indian Citizenship by Nehru. This Was His Response

Julius Robert Oppenheimer, who is famously known as the father of the atomic bomb, was offered Indian citizenship by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1954 after the famed American physicist was shunned by his own country. READ MORE

BMW to Transform M3 and M4 Model Into Fully Electric, Here’s What We Know So Far

BMW’s M3 & M4 have been receiving an overwhelming response from customers, all thanks to their outstanding power and refined engines. Now, it has been reported that the company is likely to transform these vehicles into fully electric ones. Yes, you read it right. READ MORE

Sunil Grover Sells Corn At A Roadside Stall, Fans React; Watch

Sunil Grover enjoys a huge fan following and there is no doubt that he is one of the most popular comedians in the industry. There have been times when he has left his fans in splits from his act. Just like this one. Sunil was recently spotted selling corn at a roadside stall. The video immediately went viral on social media leaving his fans curious about his act. READ MORE