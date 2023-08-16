News18 Evening Digest: Himachal Rains Fury; Why Cong Must Look Beyond Manipur For 2024 and Other Top Stories

Hello readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the Himachal Pradesh rains update, why Congress must have a positive approach beyond Manipur for 2024 and other top stories.

Over 60 Deaths This Week In Devastating Downpour; Kalka-Shimla Rail Line Severely Damaged

At least 60 people have died since Monday in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh. Two individuals lost their lives in a fresh landslide that took place in the Krishna Nagar area of Shimla, which is among the worst-hit cities in Himachal Pradesh due to rains. READ MORE

One Take | Beyond Manipur Criticism, It’s Time for Congress to ‘Think Positive’ for 2024 Polls​

Holding the BJP accountable and constant criticism of PM Narendra Modi is one thing, but Congress needs a long-term, ‘positive’ and effective plan, which is possible only if it can come up with at least five big takeaways for 2024. READ MORE

ISIS, SIMI, IM Under One Umbrella of Terror? Exclusive on Pune Case from Agencies’ Sources

Not just the Islamic State (IS or ISIS), two other terror outfits — Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Indian Mujahideen (IM) – too, were involved in the recent Pune case, indicating regrouping under one umbrella, according to sources from security agencies. READ MORE

Sonam Kapoor Shares Cryptic Note on ‘Small Minds’ After Rana Daggubati’s Apology

Sonam Kapoor shared a cryptic post just a day after Rana Daggubati issued an apology to her. Rana Daggubati recently claimed that “a big Hindi cinema heroine" wasted Dulquer Salmaan’s time on set on a movie they were working on. He claimed that time was wasted because she was engaged on a call with her London-based partner. Many assumed it was Sonam but Rana issued an apology on Tuesday and cleared the air. READ MORE