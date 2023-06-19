News18 Evening Digest: How Cong Lost Its Adipurush Edge After Gita Press Row and Other Top Stories

Hello readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on Congress’s Gita Press row; Khalistani terrorist’s killing in Canada and other top stories.

One Step Forward & Two Steps Back? Cong Loses Adipurush Edge With Gita Press Row as BJP Eyes Hindutva Push

The decision is really a travesty and is like awarding Savarkar and Godse" — The first official response of the Congress to the Gandhi Peace Prize being given to Gorakhpur-based Gita Press has stoked a controversy, with the BJP promptly accusing the Grand Old Party of having an anti-Hindu mindset. Not just the BJP, many in Congress are upset with the statement and feel it could have been avoided. READ MORE

Nijjar Killed, Khanda Dead, Amritpal Arrested: Khalistani Network Shrinks; Pannu is Now Govt’s Top Priority

Advertisement

In a major dent in Khalistani operations, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a wanted terrorist and top leader of the Khalistani Tiger Force (KTF), was shot dead in Surrey, Canada. According to the intelligence agencies officials, the local authorities have confirmed the killing by two bike-borne assailants. READ MORE

IPS Officer Ravi Sinha New RAW Chief, Known for Infusing Modern Tech into Intel Collection

Senior IPS officer Ravi Sinha was on Monday appointed the new chief of India’s external intelligence agency RAW, a Personnel Ministry order said. The 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre is currently serving as Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat. READ MORE

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Teaser: Alia-Ranveer’s Reunion Makes You Nostalgic | Exclusive

Seems like the good old days are back! Seven years after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, filmmaker Karan Johar has returned to the director’s chair. And this time around, he has steered clear from experiments and the unconventional. Instead, he has resorted to the ordinary, the ordinary that most of us have grown up watching, the ordinary that was instrumental in making us fall in love with Bollywood. READ MORE