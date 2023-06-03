Home » India » News18 Evening Digest: How 'Kavach' Protection System Could Have Averted Odisha Train Tragedy and Other Top Stories
News18 Evening Digest: How 'Kavach' Protection System Could Have Averted Odisha Train Tragedy and Other Top Stories
We are also covering: PM Modi Visits Odisha Train Accident Site, to Meet Injured Passengers at Hospital| WATCH; 'He Deserves Respect But...': Cong Leader Sam Pitroda's Rare Show of Appreciation for PM Modi and more
The indigenously developed Kavach system is designed to bring a train to a halt automatically when it notices another train on the same line within a certain distance. Its implementation has been so slow that not even 1,500km of the 65,300km broad-gauge route of the Indian Railways has been covered so far. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the site of the Balasore train accident on Saturday afternoon to take stock of the situation. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to the spot where over 260 people lost their lives in the train tragedy. READ MORE
In a rare instance, senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda, who is often critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government’s policies, said that the prime minister deserves respect everywhere as he is the leader of the most populous country, and he is “proud" of it. READ MORE
Soni Razdan took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and shared a video remembering her late father, Narendra Nath Razdan. The video captured several glimpses of Alia Bhatt’s late grandfather and the moments he spent with his family members. READ MORE
Rybakina explained that she has been running a fever, didn’t sleep well the past two nights and had difficulty breathing during a warmup session Saturday ahead of her match against Sara Sorribes. READ MORE
