News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Slams 'Directionless' Oppn And Other Top Stories

Hello readers, in today’s evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on PM Modi slamming I.N.D.I.A as directionless opposition, Chandrayaan-3 completing 5th Earth Orbit-raising maneuver and other stories.

PM Modi Slams ‘Directionless’ Oppn; Cites Names of ‘East India Company’, ‘PFI’ to Hit Back at ‘I.N.D.I.A’

Calling the Opposition alliance ‘I.N.D.I.A’ as ‘directionless’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cited reviled names like East India Company and Popular Front of India and asserted that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country’s name. READ MORE

Chandrayaan-3 Completes 5th Earth Orbit-raising Maneuver; Next Milestone On August 1

Advertisement

Chandrayaan-3, India’s ambitious lunar mission, is approaching its final phase before departing for the Moon. In a tweet, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said it has “successfully performed" the final orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) from Bengaluru today. READ MORE

Will US President Biden Get Impeached? House Speaker McCarthy Hints at Possibility

US House of Representatives speaker Kevin McCarthy said that the investigation conducted by the Republican House members into the foreign business activities of President Biden’s family may rise to the level of an impeachment enquiry, according to a report by the Hill and Fox News. READ MORE

Oppenheimer Sex Scene Makes No Mention of Bhagavad Gita, Just Refers to Sanskrit Text

A scene in Oppenheimer, in which the titular character appears to have sex as he reads out verses from an ancient Sanskrit scripture, has irked a section of social media users, who claimed the lines are from the Bhagavad Gita and demanded the removal of the sequence from Christopher Nolan’s latest film. READ MORE

Alia Bhatt To Anushka Sharma: AI Artist’s Stunning Creation Turns Bollywood Actresses Into Barbies

The most-awaited film of 2023, Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, hit the big screens worldwide on July 21. At this point, the world has been almost painted pink. Barbie mania is taking over, and people are going gaga over it. And guess what? AI is joining the party and adding a fun twist. AI artist named Shahid SK went all out on Instagram and gave a Bollywood Barbie makeover to our favourite actresses. It’s like JoJo’s reference but with a Barbie touch. The caption accompanying the post read, “Bollywood Meets Barbie. What if Barbie was made in India? Bollywood Divas as Indian Barbie." READ MORE