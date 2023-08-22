News18 Evening Digest: ICMR Study Says Covid Vaccine’s Single Dose Reduces Chances of Out-of-Hospital Deaths by 60% And Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on ICMR study on Covid vaccine, Hyderabad rape horror and other stories.

Covid Vaccine’s Single Dose Reduces Chances of Out-of-Hospital Deaths by 60%: ICMR Study

Astudy by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revealed that receiving at least one vaccine dose before a Covid-19 infection reduced deaths after being discharged from the hospital by 60%. READ MORE

Hyderabad Horror: Three Men Barge Into Minor Girl’s House, Rapes Her At Knifepoint

Advertisement

In a horrific incident, a 15-year-old girl has been gang-raped by three men at her house in Telangana’s Hyderabad. The incident took place on Sunday in Nandanavanam Colony under the limits of Meerpet Police Station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate. READ MORE

Farmer’s Death Gives Punjab Congress More Ammo Against AAP, Dents High Command Hopes of Truce

The death of a farmer in clashes with police in Sangrur on Monday during protests to demand adequate compensation for crop loss in recent floods is snowballing into a major controversy. READ MORE

China Wants to Dock ‘Research Vessel’ Shi Yan 6 in Sri Lanka, Rears Its Head in Indian Ocean Again

China has requested permission for a research ship to dock in Sri Lanka, Colombo said Tuesday, following a visit by a spacecraft-tracking vessel last year that sparked security concerns from neighbouring India. READ MORE

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Left Surprised As Oo Antava Plays At New York Event Following India Day Parade; Watch

Actress Samantha Prabhu recently attended the 41st India Day Parade in New York as the Chief Guest. After the parade, she went on a cruise to grace another event. To her surprise, the organizers started playing her hit song Oo Antava as she went on stage. The actress told the audience, “It’s been a while since I heard this song." READ MORE