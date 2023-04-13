News18 Evening Digest: Intel Warned of Asad Ahmad's Plot to Free Don-Dad Atiq & Other Top Stories

Asad Ahmad Encounter News LIVE Updates: Intel Stated Asad Could ‘Attack Police Convoy to Free Don-Dad Atiq’; Akhilesh, Mayawati Demand Probe

Asad, son of jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed, and his close aide Ghulam were shot dead by Uttar Pradesh STF during an encounter near Parichha Dam in Jhansi. Both were wanted in Umesh Pal’s murder case. READ MORE

Asad Ahmad Encounter: Gangster Atiq Breaks Down, Weeps Bitterly in Prayagraj Court After Son’s Death

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad on Thursday broke down in Prayagraj court after learning about the death of his son Asad and one of his aides in Jhansi in an encounter by a team of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF). The court sent Atiq and his brother Ashraf to four-day police remand in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. READ MORE

Advertisement

Karnataka: Denied Tickets, Disgruntled MLAs to Go Independent, Veterans Quit | What’s Brewing in BJP?

All is not well in the BJP Karnataka unit after the party released the much-awaited lists of candidates on April 11 and April 12, which saw a total of 17 sitting MLAs being denied the ticket, for the Karnataka assembly elections next month. READ MORE

When Katrina Kaif Revealed Why She And Ranbir Kapoor Broke Up: ‘Since My Life… Ego Was Bruised’

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor’s past relationship has once again come into limelight ever since the latter’s mother Neetu Kapoor shared a cryptic Instagram Story about marriage which went viral on social media, with netizens wondering if she was taking a dig at Katrina. READ MORE

Salman Khan Had Asked Shilpa Shetty Out on Date But Ended Up With Her Dad; Here’s What Happened Next

Advertisement

Actors Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty are close friends. So much so that they had sparked rumours of them dating. While Shilpa had clarified that they didn’t date, Salman did ask her out on a dinner date once. In a video going viral, Salman was seen hosting his show Dus Ka Dum with Farah Khan and Shilpa Shetty as guests. Speaking about their friendship, Salman revealed that he landed at Shilpa’s house to take her out for dinner but her father Surendra Shetty changed the plans for the night. READ MORE

After Sriya Lenka, Aria Becomes Second K-Pop Star From India; Know All About the 20-Year-Old

Advertisement

Aria, birthname Gauthami, is an up-and-coming Indian singer and K-Pop idol. Her journey in the music industry began at a very young age when she starred as a child actor in the Malayalam film Melvilasom in 2011. She caught the attention of the music industry when she became the second Indian to become a K-Pop idol after Sriya Lenka from the Korean girl band Blackswan. READ MORE

Lexus Aims to Double Car Sales in India in 2023, Considers Local EV Production

Advertisement

Lexus has set an ambitious target for itself in the Indian market. Toyota’s luxury car brand aims to double its new car and SUV sales in India in 2023. Despite economic headwinds, the carmaker is confident of achieving this goal on the back of sustained booking and demand momentum in the marketplace. Furthermore, the automaker is exploring the possibility of assembling more vehicles in India, including electric vehicles. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here