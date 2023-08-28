News18 Evening Digest: ISRO to Launch Aditya L-1 Mission On Sept 2 And Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on the launch of Aditya L-1 mission, the El-Nino Effect and other stories.

Aditya-L1 Mission to be Launched At 11:50 AM on September 2 From Sriharikota: ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said that the Aditya L-1 mission , the first space-based Indian observatory to study the sun will be launched from Sriharikota on September 2 at 11: 50 am. READ MORE

What is El Nino Effect and Why it Has Led to Concerns of Food Inflation | Explained

India has received low rains in August and the rainfall next month is expected to remain below average in a concerning trend for the agriculture sectors. The rain patterns have been disruptive this year as some states received heavy rainfall in the monsoon while other northern states remained dry. READ MORE

Andhra CM Jagan Reddy slams Chandrababu Naidu, Says ‘He Plays Politics Over Tragedies’

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday alleged that Telugu Desam Party - TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu plays politics over tragedy and death of people. READ MORE

UK Faces ‘Network-Wide Failure of Air Traffic Control Systems’

Air traffic controllers in the UK are dealing with a technical issue causing disruptions, including a “network-wide failure", according to Sky News. British media reports indicate that passengers on flights outside the country are facing announcements about flight delays due to the air traffic control network’s outage. READ MORE

Vivek Agnihotri Says He’s ‘More Intelligent’ Than Bollywood Stars: ‘Their Dumbness Was Pulling Me Down’

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, known for speaking his mind, has once again criticized Bollywood and its stars. He mentioned that some Bollywood movies seem ‘dumb’ because of the actors in them. He shared how these less-capable celebrities have harmed his career, making him think about leaving the industry. READ MORE