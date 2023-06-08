News18 Evening Digest: Jaishankar Calls Out Rahul Gandhi For His 'Habit of Criticising India Abroad' & Other Top Stories

‘World is Watching Us’: Jaishankar Calls Out Rahul Gandhi For His ‘Habit of Criticising India Abroad’

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke his heart out on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that Gandhi has a “habit of criticising India abroad" and that this is not in the interest of the country. READ MORE

Mira Road Murder: Neighbour Says Accused Didn’t Mingle Much But Was Scared When…

As the Mumbai police intensified the probe into the brutal murder of a 36-year-old woman Saraswati Vaidya allegedly by her 56-year-old live-in partner in the Mira Road area, more gory details have come to the fore that is somewhat similar to the shocking Shraddha Walkar case. Talking about the behaviour of the accused, his neighbour on Thursday said that Manoj Sahani used to avoid interacting with residents and kept only to himself even on festivals or special occasions. READ MORE

Govt Body Probing Odisha 3-Train Crash Says Action-Taken Reports on 15 Accidents Pending from Railways

Action-taken reports on at least 15 accident inquiries with 135 recommendations submitted by the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) are still pending with the Railway Board and the oldest among these is from the year 2013-14, documents seen by News18 show. READ MORE

Kachra Actor Aditya Lakhia On ‘Casteist’ Zomato Ad: ‘I’ll Think Twice Before Signing’ | Exclusive

Actor Aditya Lakhia, who played a polio-affected Dalit character named ‘Kachra’ in Lagaan and reprised it in a recent controversial ad for Zomato, reacted to the backlash the commercial received. Speaking with News18 exclusively, the actor said that while the intend was to spread awareness, he did not think that the advertisement would take such a turn and result in becoming controversial. He also added that he did not mean to hurt sentiments and if need be, he will issue an apology as well. READ MORE

Adipurush: Censor Board Passes Prabhas Film With No Cuts, Shocking Run Time Revealed

The countdown for Adipurush has officially begun, and while the film already has positive word of mouth, it is only getting stronger by the day. In fact, seeing the love Bhushan Kumar produced and Om Raut directed Adipurush is getting testifies the fact that the film has made a special place in every Indian’s heart. READ MORE