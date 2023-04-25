News18 Evening Digest: Joe Biden Declares White House Run in 2024 And Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Evening Digest, we are looking at Joe Biden’s announcement of his 2024 re-election campaign. In other news, we covering the rescue operation of the Indians stranded in Sudan.

2024 US Presidential Election: Joe Biden Declares White House Run, Urges Americans to Vote for ‘Freedom’

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his re-election bid ending months of speculations regarding his future plans. He released a video titled Freedom showing montages of the January 6 Capitol Hill riots and abortion rights protests and said that he is fighting for “more freedom, more rights". READ MORE

Operation Kaveri: First Batch of Indians Leave Conflict-Hit Sudan for Jeddah Aboard INS Sumedha

The external affairs ministry on Tuesday said the first group of Indians stranded in Sudan left the conflict-hit nation in an Indian Navy warship for Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah. The external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted photos of the Indians aboard the INS Sumedha. READ MORE

Guddu Muslim ‘With Beard’ Frequently Changing Location. Now Around Bengal’s Murshidabad

Guddu Muslim, slain gangster Atiq Ahmed’s close aide and Umesh Pal murder case accused is either hiding in West Bengal’s Murshidabad or some nearby place, sources told News18 citing “solid information" received by investigating agencies. READ MORE

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 DECLARED Live: 89.78% Clear High School, 75.52% Pass UPMSP Inter Exam

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) board has announced the high school and inter results today, April 25. Students who appeared for the UPMSP 10th and 12th exams will be able to check their scores on the following official websites — upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. READ MORE

Ajinkya Rahane Returns as BCCI Announces 15-man Squad for WTC Final Against Australia

Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane has returned in whites after 16 months as the BCCI on Tuesday announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The much-anticipated encounter is scheduled to get underway at The Oval in England from June 7, 2023. READ MORE

Canadian Star Saint Von Colucci Dies After 12 Plastic Surgeries To Look Like BTS’ Jimin

Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci died at 22 after he underwent 12 plastic surgeries to look like BTS singer Jimin. The actor passed away on Sunday in South Korea after complications arose following his most recent cosmetic surgery, his publicist informed DailyMail.com. Colucci had reportedly moved from Canada to South Korea in 2019 to pursue a career in the K-pop industry. It’s claimed that Colucci spent $220,000 (approximately Rs 1 crore 80 lakh) on 12 surgeries, which include a facelift, a nose job, and an eye lift, among others. READ MORE

