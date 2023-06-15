News18 Evening Digest: K’taka Cabinet to Repeal Anti-Conversion Law Introduced by Previous Govt; NASA's Images of Cyclone Biparjoy & Other Top Stories

Hello Readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on Cyclone Biparjoy. We also look at the Karnataka cabinet’s decision to repeal the anti-conversion law introduced by the previous government among other top stories.

Karnataka Cabinet Decides to Repeal Anti-conversion Law Introduced by Previous BJP Govt

The Congress-led Karnataka government on Thursday decided to repeal the anti-conversion law that was introduced by the previous BJP government. The proposal was passed by the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led cabinet and is likely to be brought on the floor of the house soon. READ MORE

NASA’s Spectacular Space Images Reveal Cyclone Biparjoy’s Intensity; Over 1 Lakh Evacuated

Over the past few days, we have seen how the long-lived Cyclone “Biparjoy" gradually developed and headed towards Gujarat and parts of Pakistan… but all that was covered from the ground or our regular weather systems giving us a real time update. This time, however, we have pictures from the space. Yes, space. READ MORE

As Law Commission Seeks Fresh Suggestions on UCC, a Look at Personal Laws in India

The Law Commission on Wednesday initiated a fresh consultation process on uniform civil code by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue. Earlier, the 21st Law Commission, whose term ended in August 2018, had examined the issue and solicited the views of all stakeholders on two occasions. Subsequently, a consultation paper on “Reforms of Family Law" was issued in 2018. READ MORE

Bengal: Violence Over Panchayat Poll Flares Up, 1 CPIM Worker Critical

Electoral violence left one CPIM worker fighting for his life in West Bengal’s Bhangar in South 24 Pargana on Thursday when supporters of Congress and CPIM were on their way to the nomination centre ahead of the upcoming Panchayat polls. As many as three others were injured in the clashes. READ MORE

WATCH | 3 Injured as Students Use Wire to Escape Fire at Mukherjee Nagar Coaching Centre in Delhi

Dramatic visual emerged on Thursday after when students used wires to go down the third floor of a coaching institute after a fire broke out in a building in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar. At least 11 fire tenders were rushed to the site, while rescue operations are underway. READ MORE

Portfolios of Senthil Balaji, Tamil Nadu’s Arrested Minister, Given to 2 DMK Leaders

Tamil Nadu finance minister Thangam Tennarasu was on Thursday given additional charge of the energy portfolio, while housing minister S Muthusamy was chosen for additional charge of prohibition and excise ministry. Chief minister MK Stalin made the recommendation to governor R N Ravi a day after the holder of the ministries, V Senthil Balaji, was arrested by the ED in a cash for jobs scam. READ MORE

Tamannaah Bhatia Goes Topless for Sex Scenes In Jee Karda, Sparks Major Controversy

Tamannaah Bhatia sparked controversy after she went topless and performed bold scenes in Jee Karda. The actress broke her no-kiss policy for the first time in her 18-year career and did not shy away from performing intimate scenes in her webseries debut. The photos and videos of her sensual scenes from the series have now surfaced online and have left her fans, especially in the South in a state of shock. READ MORE

Viral Video of Young Dhoni Introducing Himself in Early Cricketing Days is Making Fans Nostalgic

In a world where trends come and go, there’s one name that remains eternally cool and never goes out of style - MS Dhoni! Whether we’re reminiscing about his mind-blowing achievements or seeking inspiration from his ice-cold composure, the internet always has something in store for Captain Cool. And guess what? The internet recently blessed us with a fan-made video edit that took us back to the good old days of young Dhoni’s cricketing career. READ MORE

Sovereign Gold Bonds In 2023: RBI Issues Subscription Dates, Tenure, Interest; Full Details

The government has decided to issue Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) in two tranches during the financial year 2023-24. The first tranche will be open for subscription during June 19-June 23, while the second tranche will be opened during September 11-September 15. READ MORE