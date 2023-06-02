News18 Evening Digest: Karnataka CM Rolls Out 'Griha Jyoti' Guarantee And Other Top Stories

K’taka CM Sidda Rolls Out ‘Griha Jyoti’ Guarantee, Remaining 4 to be Implemented Within 6 Months

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced to implement Congress' five election guarantees within six months. The CM said the cabinet, during its second meeting, discussed all promises thoroughly and decided to roll them out in the present financial year "without any discrimination of caste or religion."

FIR Says Brij Bhushan Singh ‘Molested’ Wrestlers, Demanded ‘Sexual Favours’; His UP Rally Put Off

Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh allegedly molested women athletes, including "running hands over breasts and touching the navel", according to two FIRs filed with the Delhi Police. Meanwhile, Singh's rally in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on June 5 has been postponed due to "security reasons".

SS Rajamouli Borrowed Rs 400 Cr For Baahubali At 24 Percent Interest? Rana Daggubati Reveals

It is no secret that filmmaking is expensive. When SS Rajamouli's Baahubali was released in 2015, it became one of the biggest blockbusters of that time. Starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in the lead, the first part of the film earned over Rs 600 crores at the box office, whereas its sequel collected over Rs 500 crores. However, do you know that Rs 400 crores were borrowed for making Baahubali?

Furor Over Rahul Gandhi Calling IUML ‘Secular’: History of Party & Its Ties With Congress | Explained

During a press conference in Washington DC, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a question regarding the party's alliance with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kerala. The leader stated that the Muslim League is a wholly secular party, emphasizing that there is no element of non-secularism associated with them.

‘Lionel Messi Told me That Next Week he Will Make a Decision on His Future’: Barcelona’s Xavi

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandes has informed that Lionel Messi will take the decision on his future next week. The Argentine forward is all set to leave Paris Saint-Germain as their manager Christophe Galtier has also confirmed that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will play his final match for the French giants next week. Messi decided not to extend his contract with PSG as he has offers from Saudi Arabia, while Barcelona have also openly shared their desire to sign their legendary star back. However, the Catalan giants are waiting for La Liga to approve a financial viability plan.