News18 Evening Digest: Kejriwal Meets Protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantra And Other Top Stories

Kejriwal Meets Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, Says Those Who Harass Women Should Be Hanged

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Congress general secretary met protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Saturday and extended solidarity to them. Kejriwal said requested the Centre to not cut off water, electricity and other basic facilities at Jantar Mantar. READ MORE

Karnataka Elections Live: PM Modi to Hold Roadshow in Bengaluru; Amit Shah Says Rahul, Priyanka Doing Electoral Tourism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his 2-day trip to poll-bound Karnataka from Humnabad in Bidar district, where he addressed a public meeting. The electoral campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Karnataka Assembly elections is expected to gain momentum with the PM’s visit, who is set to address six public meetings and hold two roadshows till Sunday. READ MORE

Mukhtar Ansari Gets 10 Yrs Jail in Kidnapping Case, His Brother Afzal Sentenced to 4 Yrs Imprisonment

Mukhtar Ansari was on Saturday sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2007 case registered under Gangster Act. Ghazipur’s MP-MLA court also order the gangster-politician to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh. READ MORE

‘New Sea Link Will Cut Travel Time Between Mumbai & Navi Mumbai to Just 20-25 Minutes’: MMRDA Chief

Maximum City Mumbai is always reshaping and aiding its development is the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is not only constructing a web of metro rails in the city but also connecting Mumbai with Navi Mumbai via the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). READ MORE

Maharashtra: Two-Storey Building Collapses in Bhiwandi; 1 Dead, Over 10 People Feared Trapped

Aperson died after a two-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi area on Saturday afternoon.At least 15 to 20 people are feared to be trapped under the debris of the building and nine have been rescued. READ MORE

Byju’s Raids Key Points: What’s The Issue? What ED Searches Reveal, What Company Says

Edtech giant Byju’s, which has had sponsorships with BCCI and FIFA World Cup in the past, is currently facing the heat of the anti-money laundering agency Enforcement Directorate. The ED’s recent searches have, as per the agency, led to the seizure of various ‘incriminating’ documents and data. READ MORE

