News18 Evening Digest: Kerala Police's Apology on 5-Yr-Old Girl's Rape, Murder And Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on Kerala Police’s apology on the rape and murder of a 5-year old girl, PM Modi to visit Pune On Aug 1 and other latest stories.

‘Sorry Daughter’: Kerala Police’s Apology on 5-Yr-Old Girl’s Rape, Murder; Hundreds Attend Funeral

Kerala Police has issued an apology to the ‘daughter’ after an overnight search for a missing five-year-old girl ended with the recovery of her body from a dump site in the state’s Ernakulam district. In a heartbreaking incident, the girl was abducted, raped, and strangulated to death near Kochi. READ MORE

PM Modi to Visit Pune On Aug 1, India’s Deepest Metro Station Among Projects To Be Inaugurated | Schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra’s Pune on August 1, where he will be conferred Lokmanya Tilak National Award. He will also flag off metro trains, of which, one of the stations is the deepest metro station. READ MORE

Income Tax Dept’s Big Swift Action: 1 Lakh Notice Scrutiny Set To Wrap Up By Mar 2024

The income tax department by March 2024 will complete the assessment of one lakh income tax notices sent for mismatch in disclosed income and information available with the department, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently said. The tax department has sent about 1 lakh notices to individuals with income above Rs 50 lakh for a mismatch in income disclosed in ITR versus information available with the department. READ MORE

Semicon India: India Looks to ‘Chip’ the Scales in Its favour By Attracting Opportunities, Investments

The global market is witnessing a significant increase in the demand for semiconductors in recent years. Wider adoption of 5G technology in the telecom sector, increasing expansion of cryptocurrency mining, Blockchain technology, and digitization are increasing the demand for higher Economic Order Quantity (EOQ) of the processing units. The expansion of the semiconductor market has a direct connection to the rising global demand for consumer electronics. Taking note of the opportunities, the Government of India started the programme, ‘SemiconIndia’, to attract large investments to set up the semiconductor industry in the country. READ MORE

Anurag Kashyap Says He ‘Cried’ Watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani: ‘It’s The 2nd KJo Film That…’

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been earning rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film was released on July 28, and is doing exceedingly well at the box office. Now, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has reviewed the film. The filmmaker penned a heartfelt note congratulating the cast for pulling off terrific performances. He also revealed that, he cried watching the film. READ MORE