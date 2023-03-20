News18 Evening Digest: Khalistan Supporters Attack Indian Consulate in San Francisco & Other Top Stories

Khalistan Supporters Attack Indian Consulate in San Francisco in US | On Camera

A day after vandalism in London, Khalistan supporters have allegedly attacked Indian Consulate in San Francisco in the US. READ MORE

India Indispensable for Peace and Stability in Indo-Pacific, Says Japanese PM, Invites Modi to G7 Summit

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday said that Japan will expand cooperation for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific and added that it is important to lead the international community in the direction of cooperation rather than confrontation and division. READ MORE

Porn Clip Screened at Patna Railway Station Isn’t The First Such Goof-up; Here’s 5 Similar Instances

Hundreds of people present at the Patna Railway Station were left baffled after some screens meant to display advertisements, showed a porn clip for over 3 minutes on Sunday. People eventually filed complaints with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF). READ MORE

Adipurush: Prabhas Starrer Film’s Promotional Campaign to Kick off on Ram Navami? Know Here

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of this year. Even though the teaser that was released last year was met with a poor response and the makers had taken a backseat to work on the VFX, the avid fans are excited to see the film on the big screen. And as the release date is inching closer every day, fans are excited to know about it more. READ MORE

Deepak Tijori Allegedly Duped of Rs. 2.6 cr, Files FIR Against Co-Producer Mohan Nadar

Film producer Deepak Tijori was reportedly co-producing and acting in a thriller with Mohan Gopal Nadar. However, things went haywire, and the latter duped him of Rs 2.6 crores. Deepak Tijori has now filed a complaint against producer Mohan Gopal Nadar at Amboli Police Station in Mumbai. READ MORE

The 2008 Financial Crisis Explained Amid UBS-Credit Suisse Deal, SVB Collapse

Since March 10, two banks in the United States have failed: Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, the largest bank failures since 2008. Both catered to businesses and had ties to the technology industry, which has been ailing as a result of severe drops in crypto currencies and deteriorating investor sentiment. READ MORE

