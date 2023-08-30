News18 Evening Digest: Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan Rover Releases Images of Vikram Lander on Moon And Other Top Stories

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander as Clicked By Pragyan Rover On Moon’s Surface

Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan rover clicked an image of Vikram lander on Wednesday morning. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared images of the same taken by navigation camera onboard the rover. READ MORE

One Take | ‘Daily Sops’ on Air for Women: It’s Prime Time for BJP, Cong Schemes Ahead of MP, Raj Polls

Women matter. Women voters more so. Ahead of the upcoming election season, all parties are wooing them. As per the Election Commission data, in 2019, women voters at 67.18% outstripped men at 67.01%. READ MORE

Will Arvind Kejriwal be PM Face for Oppn? Know What AAP Leaders Have to Say

Proposing Arvind Kejriwal as the head of the opposition alliance “INDIA", AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said on Wednesday that the Delhi Chief Minister has consistently championed people’s concerns and presented a model that has resulted in the lowest inflation rates in the national capital. READ MORE

‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’: 8 in 10 Indians Have Favourable View of PM, Finds Pew Survey

Around eight in 10 Indians (79%) have a favourable view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a report by the Pew Research Center released ahead of the Group of 20 leaders’ (G20) summit in New Delhi between September 8 and 10. Of the 79%, 55% have a very favourable view of Modi, who has been in power since 2014 and will seek a third term in the general elections in 2024. READ MORE

Pakistan vs Nepal Live Asia Cup 2023: Sandeep Lamichhane Strikes; Hosts 4 Down

After Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s 86-run stand for the 3rd wicket, Pakistan lost their way in the middle with the quick wickets for Rizwan and Salman Agha. Pakistan had two early jolts in the form of Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq. READ MORE