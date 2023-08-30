Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
News18 Evening Digest: Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan Rover Releases Images of Vikram Lander on Moon And Other Top Stories

Read the latest on Chandrayan 3, the upcoming elections in MP, Rajasthan; Opposition's PM face and other top stories here

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 17:29 IST

ISRO said the 'image of the mission' was taken by the navigation camera onboard the rover. (Photo: Twitter/ISRO)
ISRO said the 'image of the mission' was taken by the navigation camera onboard the rover. (Photo: Twitter/ISRO)

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander as Clicked By Pragyan Rover On Moon’s Surface

Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan rover clicked an image of Vikram lander on Wednesday morning. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared images of the same taken by navigation camera onboard the rover. READ MORE

One Take | ‘Daily Sops’ on Air for Women: It’s Prime Time for BJP, Cong Schemes Ahead of MP, Raj Polls

Women matter. Women voters more so. Ahead of the upcoming election season, all parties are wooing them. As per the Election Commission data, in 2019, women voters at 67.18% outstripped men at 67.01%. READ MORE

Will Arvind Kejriwal be PM Face for Oppn? Know What AAP Leaders Have to Say

Proposing Arvind Kejriwal as the head of the opposition alliance “INDIA", AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said on Wednesday that the Delhi Chief Minister has consistently championed people’s concerns and presented a model that has resulted in the lowest inflation rates in the national capital. READ MORE

‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’: 8 in 10 Indians Have Favourable View of PM, Finds Pew Survey

Around eight in 10 Indians (79%) have a favourable view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a report by the Pew Research Center released ahead of the Group of 20 leaders’ (G20) summit in New Delhi between September 8 and 10. Of the 79%, 55% have a very favourable view of Modi, who has been in power since 2014 and will seek a third term in the general elections in 2024. READ MORE

Pakistan vs Nepal Live Asia Cup 2023: Sandeep Lamichhane Strikes; Hosts 4 Down

After Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s 86-run stand for the 3rd wicket, Pakistan lost their way in the middle with the quick wickets for Rizwan and Salman Agha. Pakistan had two early jolts in the form of Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq. READ MORE

  • Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan Shines In Atlee's Film; Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Dazzle

    • 36-Year-Old Senior Manager At Amazon Shot Dead by 5 in North East Delhi’s Bhajanpura

    A36-year-old man working as a senior manager in Amazon was shot dead in Subhash Vihar area of North East Delhi’s Bhajanpura after five youths on two-wheelers opened “unprovoked firing" at them before fleeing the spot, police said on Wednesday. READ MORE

