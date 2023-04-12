News18 Evening Digest: Laxman Savadi Quits BJP, Jagadish Shettar Meets Nadda And Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Evening Digest, we are covering the poll-bound Karnataka’s politics over BJP ticket distribution. In other news, at least four Army jawans were killed in a firing incident inside Bathinda Military Station in Punjab earlier today.

Laxman Savadi Quits, Jagadish Shettar Meets Nadda: Directed by BJP Candidates’ List, Kar’Nataka’ Out Now

Karnataka’s former chief minister Jagadish Shettar is scheduled to meet Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda around 2 pm on Wednesday as disappointment within the party continues to surface post the release of the first list of candidates for upcoming state elections. READ MORE

Bathinda: 4 Army Jawans Killed in Firing at Military Station, Punjab Police Say Terror Angle Unlikely

At least four four army jawans were killed in a firing incident inside Bathinda Military Station in Punjab in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The state police dismissed the terror angle in the case and termed it a “fratricidal incident", as the attack was not from the outside. READ MORE

‘Gehlot ji, Aapke Dono Haath Mein Laddoo’: PM Modi Laughs During Rajasthan Vande Bharat Launch | Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat, which is the first for Rajasthan. This new Vande Bharat will reduce the travel time between the national capital and Rajasthan’s capital, Jaipur, by around 70 minutes. READ MORE

BJP’s David & Goliath Picks, Rise of Sons (And Wives) & Gloomy Veterans: BJP’s Poll List Triggers Kar-‘Nataka’

The BJP has set the perfect stage for a high-voltage electoral war in Karnataka by fielding ministers R Ashok (Vokkaliga) and V Somanna (Lingayat) against the two aspiring chief ministerial candidates of the Congress — Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. Ashok will contest against Shivakumar in Kanakapura, while Somanna will lock horns with Siddaramaiah in Varuna. READ MORE

2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 E20 Fuel-Ready Version Launched, Gets FI Engine, New Alloys, & Colors

Bajaj Auto, one of India’s leading motorcycle manufacturers, has updated its popular Bajaj Pulsar 125 model for MY2023, making it compliant with the new BS6 Phase II emission norms. The updated model has already reached dealerships, with deliveries underway. The company has made significant changes to the powertrain, making it RDE-compliant and E20 fuel compatible. As part of the update, the electronic carburettor from the pre-BS6 P2 era has been replaced with a much more efficient fuel injector. The engine tuning has also been adjusted to take full advantage of the new fuel injector. READ MORE

Katrina Kaif Reacts to Rumour About Neetu Kapoor ‘Disliking’ Her in VIRAL Video: ‘The Reason Is…’

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has been grabbing headlines ever since she shared a cryptic Instagram Story about marriage which went viral on social media, with netizens wondering if she was taking a dig at Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, who was in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor several years ago. READ MORE

