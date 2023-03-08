News18 Evening Digest: Link Between K Kavitha's 'Nepotist' Rise and Delhi Liquor Scam Explained & Other Stories

In today’s evening digest, read about the link between K Kavitha’s entry into politics and the Delhi liquor scam, how a Kerala Muslim couple remarried under the Special Marriage Act to protect their daughters’ inheritance, and other top stories.

‘Chronology Samjhiye’: Link Between K Kavitha’s ‘Nepotist’ Rise & Delhi Liquor Scam Explained

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha, who entered politics in “nepotism quota", and became a champion of women’s reservation bill in the regime of Bharat Rashtra Samithi, a party that did not have a single woman in his cabinet from 2014-2018. This is to divert attention from Delhi liquor scam, concluded BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri. READ MORE

Kerala Muslim Couple Remarry After 29 Years Under Special Marriage Act to Protect Daughters’ Inheritance

Advertisement

Kasargod district in Kerala witnessed a first-of-its-kind wedding on March 8, International Women’s Day, wherein a couple who got married 29 years ago solemnised their union again to ensure their property and assets go to their three daughters. READ MORE

Sisodia Kept With Most Dangerous Criminals in Tihar, Says AAP; Jail Admin Denies ‘Conspiracy’ Charge

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday claimed that jailed party leader Manish Sisodia is being kept with hardened criminals in Tihar and has been refused the ‘Vipassana’ cell. READ MORE

Two Italian Air Force Planes Collide Mid-air Near Rome, Both Pilots Killed | On Cam

Two Italian Air Force planes collided in mid-air during a training exercise on Tuesday, killing both pilots northwest of Rome, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said. READ MORE

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Claims Actor’s Manager Hugged Her Daughter ‘Inappropriately’

Advertisement

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya has levelled fresh allegations against the actor, calling him an ‘irresponsible father’. On Wednesday, Aaliya issued a statement as a reply to Nawaz’s open letter which was released earlier this month. In her statement, Aaliya alleged that Nawaz’s male manager hugged their daughter ‘inappropriately’ several times even after objections. READ MORE

International Women’s Day 2023: Samantha, Bhumi, Shilpa, Kangana, More Send Message for Equal Rights

International Women’s Day is a day of celebration for all women’s social, economic, cultural, and political accomplishments. And to make the occasion extra special several Bollywood stars including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and more extend warm greetings on social media. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here