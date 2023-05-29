Trends :Delhi Shahbad Dairy MurderBank HolidaysWrestlers' ProtestRain AlertSurat Viral Video
News18 Evening Digest: Man Arrested from UP in Delhi Shahbad Dairy Murder Case and Other Top Stories

We are also covering: 'If Bin Laden Was Tried in India...': NIA Seeks Death Penalty for Yasin Malik; Delhi HC Issues Notice; ‘We Want Peace’: News18 at Manipur Ground Zero Ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah’s 4-Day Visit and more

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 17:28 IST

Sahil was arrested from UP after the CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media. (Image/News18)
Hello Readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on Delhi’s brutal Shahbad Dairy Murder, Delhi High Court’s notice on Yasin Malik’s Death Penalty and other top stories.

‘A Crime of Passion’: Man Held from UP for Stabbing Girlfriend ’40 Times’ in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy | Key Points

20-year-old mechanic, who brutally stabbed a 16-year-old girl allegedly ’40 times’ in full public view in Outer North District of Delhi, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr on Monday, officials said adding it was a “crime of passion" and shows a “shocking level of insensitivity". The arrest comes after the CCTV video of the attack went viral on social media. READ MORE

‘If Bin Laden Was Tried in India…’: NIA Seeks Death Penalty for Yasin Malik; Delhi HC Issues Notice

rguing for the death penalty to be awarded to Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik, the Solicitor General on Monday equated him with slain terrorist Osama Bin Laden. However, the court said that it’s his “fundamental right". Responding to this remark, Mehta equated Malik’s condition to that of Osama bin Laden. READ MORE

‘We Want Peace’: News18 at Manipur Ground Zero Ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah’s 4-Day Visit

As the News18 team reached the airport, our press cards were checked and photocopied by police. On our way out, a police personnel told us: “Outgoing passengers are more than incoming. Very few passengers are coming here. Hope things will fall into place soon." That was the ground reality. Our plane had fewer passengers, while the airport was full of tense faces, waiting to exit the state. READ MORE

‘Shameful’: Malaika Arora Gets BRUTALLY Trolled for Posting Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Semi-Nude’ Photo

Malaika Arora is being subjected to a volley of criticism for posting a rather private photo of her boyfriend, Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor. Malaika on Sunday shared a picture of Arjun relaxing on a couch. However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was that Arjun was seen posing with “no clothes on" while hiding his modesty with a cushion. READ MORE

Shubman Gill Opens Up on Orange Cap Win for the First Time, Says ‘It’s Great But…’ | Exclusive

Ahead of the GT vs CSK match, Shubman Gill spoke exclusively to News18 about his Orange Cap victory and confessed that while he thanked the universe, the job is not done yet. “It’s been great, and very fortunate, I thank the universe. But every time, like today, I have this feeling that the job is not done yet. Every time I perform and do well, the next morning, I have this feeling that the job is not done yet. Once IPL finishes, World Test Championship start. Once WTC is over, Asia Cup will be there. Once Asia Cup is over, you’ll be like ‘Oh, the World Cup is here’. READ MORE

 

