News18 Evening Digest: Manipur Ceasefire Under Scanner After Amit Shah's Stern Warning to Violators And Other Top Stories

Manipur Ceasefire Under Scanner After Amit Shah’s Stern Warning to Violators

Home Minister Amit Shah, while coming down heavily on Kuki militant groups, has said any violation of the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement will be dealt with sternly and the pact must be followed for peace to return.

‘Like Filth Seeking Flies’: BJP Slams Congress, Raghuram Rajan as India Clocks 7.2% Growth in GDP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized economist and former Reserve Bank of India chief Raghuram Rajan following the release of the National Statistical Office (NSO) report, which stated that India's growth rate for the entire FY23 stood at 7.2%. During the Bharat Jodo Yatra in December 2022, Rajan had reportedly told Rahul Gandhi that "India would be lucky to achieve 5% GDP growth next year (FY 2022-23)".

Delhi Murder: Sahil’s Police Remand Extended, Psychoanalysis Test On Cards; New CCTV Clip of Victim Viral

From planning to take psychoanalysis tests to the recreation of events, the Delhi Police has taken a few routine steps to ensure more evidence is found against Sahil in order to make the foundation of the case stronger. The 20-year-old accused had brutally murdered his 16-year-old girlfriend on May 28 in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area. Police sources confirmed the 20-year-old has so far shown no remorse in the killing of the girl.

Maharashtra Villagers Exposing Poor-quality Road By Lifting it Like a ‘Carpet’ Inspire Memes

In a recent incident, residents of Karjat and Hast Pokhari villages in Jalna District, Maharashtra, shed light on a poorly constructed road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). The road, hastily built using polythene and tar, has come under scrutiny due to its subpar quality and lack of proper planning. Videos capturing the villagers unveiling the road, which resembles a carpet being unrolled, have gone viral on social media, highlighting the authorities' irresponsible and ineffective execution of the project.

Peak Bengaluru: Bus Driver Eats Lunch While Stuck in Traffic, Internet Says ‘Can Take Nap As Well’

If there's one thing Bengaluru is famous for, it's turning the chaotic symphony of honking horns and jam-packed streets into an adventure like no other. This bustling metropolis has, in fact, transformed the daily commute into a thrilling adventure, with residents showcasing their ingenuity and creativity in the face of traffic challenges.