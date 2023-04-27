News18 Evening Digest: Manish Sisodia Sent to Judicial Custody Till May 12 in Liquor Policy Case And Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Evening Digest, we are looking at the latest developments in the CBI probe of the Delhi liquor policy case. In other news, we are covering the sequence of events that led to 11 deaths in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Wednesday.

Liquor Scam Case: Manish Sisodia Sent to Judicial Custody Till May 12

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been sent to judicial custody till May 12 in the liquor scam case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has informed the court that even though the probe in the case is on, the investigation against Sisodia is complete. The Court has directed the central probe agency to provide a copy of the charge sheet to Sisodia. Earlier on Tuesday, the Court had reserved its order on Sisodia’s bail plea. READ MORE

Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: It All Started With a Failed Ambush on Congress MLA 8 Days Ago

The sequence of events that led to 11 deaths in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Wednesday can be traced back to April 18 when the convoy of a Congress MLA came under fire. READ MORE

Jiah Khan Suicide Case Verdict Likely Tomorrow; Sooraj Pancholi and Family ‘Anxious’

In a big development in the Jiah Khan suicide case, a Mumbai court is likely to pronounce its verdict tomorrow. As reported by Bar and Bench, special judge AS Sayyad had completed hearing the final arguments on the case on April 20 following which he reserved the verdict. It is now likely to be announced tomorrow. READ MORE

Four Injured, At least Seven Cars Damaged in Mumbai-Pune Expressway Pile Up | Watch

Four people were injured and seven cars were damaged in a collision on Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Khopoli. A similar accident in the area claimed four lives last year. People who were injured in the accident have been rushed to MGM hospital in Kamothe. READ MORE

‘He Wants to be Ventilator for Rahul Gandhi?’ From Shettar Loyalist to Nemesis, Tenginkai Set for New Role

Shouts of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Yediyurappa’ greet the media as we walk into Lingaraj Nagar Sadbhavna Bhawan where the former chief minister and one of the tallest BJP leaders is expected anytime to campaign for Mahesh Tenginkai — the party pick pitted opposite Jagadish Shettar. READ MORE

Samantha Is Old; Her Days Are Over, Chittibabu HITS BACK, Says ‘Hair Grows in Many Parts of My…’

Producer Chittibabu has once again launched an attack on Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu after she shared an Instagram Story stating that she was searching “How do people have hair growing from ears" on Google and the internet revealed that it was because of “increased testosterone." Fans had concluded that it was a jibe at Chittibabu. READ MORE

