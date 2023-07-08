News18 Evening Digest: More Rains in Delhi as IMD Predicts Yellow Alert For Sunday & Other Top Stories

Hello Readers, in today’s evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on Delhi rains, Ajit Pawar and NCP turmoil and other top stories.

Delhi Rain Causes Traffic Jams, Waterlogging in Several Areas; IMD Predicts Yellow Alert for Sunday

With more rainfall predicted during the day, Delhi on Saturday witnessed heavy and continuous rainfall, inundating several areas under water, causing long traffic jams and leaving normal life out of gear. READ MORE

‘Na Tired Hu, Na Retired Hu’: Sharad Pawar Quotes Vajpayee in Response to Ajit’s Age Jibe

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday dismissed estranged nephew Ajit Pawar’s suggestion that he should retire from active politics and cited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s words stating: “Na tired hu, na retired hu" (I am neither tired nor retired). READ MORE

Indian Railways Cuts Train Ticket Prices By Up To 25%, Including Vande Bharat; Details Here

The Indian Railways has decided to reduce fares of AC chair cars and executive classes of all trains, including Vande Bharat, and those with Anubhuti and Vistadome coaches, by up to 25 per cent, depending on occupancy, according to a Railway Board order. The fares will also depend on those of competitive modes of transport. READ MORE

MS Dhoni Celebrates 42nd Birthday With His Pet Dogs, Feeds Them Cake | WATCH VIDEO

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni on Friday, July 7 celebrated his 42nd birthday, and the man, who rarely posts updates on social media finally gave his fans a glimpse of his birthday celebration. Dhoni was seen celebrating his birthday with his pet dogs as he cut his cake and was later seen feeding it to his pets.READ MORE

Adipurush Writer Manoj Muntashir Issues Public Apology After Defending Prabhas Film: ‘I Accept…’

After weeks of controversy over Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush, the film’s writer Manoj Muntashir has finally issued a public apology. On Saturday, Manoj took to Twitter and accepted that the film has hurt people’s emotions. He then sought an apology from all with folded hands. READ MORE