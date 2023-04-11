News18 Evening Digest: Pilot Sits in Day-Long Protest Against Gehlot Govt And Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Evening Digest, we are looking at Sachin Pilot’s day-long protest against the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan. In other news, Salman Khan received another death threat and other top stories.

Pilot Sits In Day-long Protest Against Gehlot Govt Hours After Congress’ ‘Anti-Party Activity’ Rebuke

In complete defiance of the Congress’ warning, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot sat on a daylong fast at the Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur on Tuesday. The Congress leader, who is demanding action in cases of alleged corruption related to the previous BJP government in the state led by Vasundhara Raje, was warned last night that any such action on his part would amount to ‘anti-party activity’. READ MORE

‘Will Kill Him on April 30’: Salman Khan Gets Another Death Threat; Caller Taken Into Custody

Bollywood actor Salman Khan received yet another death threat on Monday night, as he received a phone call from one ‘Roki Bhai’ from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. According to reports, the call was made by a 16-year-old from Rajasthan’s Shahpur, who has been taken into custody. READ MORE

Sikh Riots 1984: Cong Leader Jagdish Tytler to be Questioned by CBI in Gurdwara Fire Case Today

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday. He will be questioned in a case related to a fire that took place at Delhi’s Pull Bangash Gurudwara during the 1984 Sikh riots. According to reports, new evidence has emerged in the case and Tytler has been called to the CFSL Lab for voice sampling. READ MORE

Bengaluru is Setting Up India’s First 3D-printed Post Office, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Impressed

Bengaluru is all set to get India’s first 3D-printed post office. The post office is being built using 3D printing technology by Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) at the Cambridge Layout in Ulsoor. It cost Rs 23 lakh to build, which is approximately 30 to 40 per cent less than the amount required to build your regular post office, as per a Hindustan Times report. Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is also impressed at the technology. READ MORE

IMD Predicts Normal Monsoon Despite El Nino Concerns; Less Rain Likely in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan

Despite concerns over the likely impact of El Nino, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a normal monsoon for the country as a whole. The rainfall is likely to be 96% of the long-period average (LPA) of 87 cm for the period June to September, announced IMD chief M Mohapatra. The forecast carries a model error of +/-5%. READ MORE

Katrina Kaif’s Mom Shares Cryptic Post on ‘Respect’; Fans Think It’s Response to Neetu Kapoor

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor made headlines after she shared a cryptic post on marriage, which netizens felt was an indirect dig at Katrina Kaif. Now, the latter’s mother Suzanne Turquotte has shared a quote on ‘respect’ and fans are convinced that it is a response to Neetu’s post. For the uninitiated, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress shared a post which read, “Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ." READ MORE

