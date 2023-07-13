News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Gets Ceremonial Welcome at Paris Airport in Presence of French PM And Other Top Stories

Hello Readers! In today’s afternoon digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on PM Modi’s France visit. In other news, we are covering the flood situation in New Delhi.

Narendra Modi France Visit LIVE Updates: PM Gets Ceremonial Welcome, Meets Indian Diaspora in Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris for his two-day visit to France on Thursday. He was welcomed by his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne and received a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival. READ MORE

How the Delhi Flood Issue is Becoming a Political Cesspool Where Common Man is Drowning

Delhi flooding is turning political with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders blaming it on the high discharge of water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana while the Centre is countering the same saying the barrage has its own capacity to stop water and it is not a dam. READ MORE

Bihar: BJP Alleges Its Leader Died After Police Lathicharge During Protest

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was allegedly killed on Thursday as police lathi-charged party workers, including senior leaders, who tried to march toward the Bihar Vidhan Sabha in protest against the Nitish Kumar government’s teacher recruitment policy. READ MORE

Greater Noida Mall Fire: Major Blaze at Galaxy Plaza Force People to Jump Off 3rd Floor | WATCH

People jumped off the third floor of Galaxy Plaza in Greater Noida on Thursday after a massive fire broke out at Avenue 1 in Gaur City 1 under the limits of Bisrakh police station. Preliminary information stated that a short circuit led to the blaze. READ MORE

Wagner Boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, Who Led Mutiny Against Putin, Likely Dead or Jailed: Ex-US General

Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is likely dead or jailed and his publicized meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin following the mercenary group’s short-lived mutiny was probably fake, a former US military commander has claimed. READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Beqarar Karke Clip From Jawan Prevue Going Viral, Says It Was Atlee’s Idea

Shah Rukh Khan is making major waves with Jawan and that too two months before its release. The action-packed prevue that was released earlier this week has already stoked everyone’s expectations as fans have been dissecting every segment carefully. READ MORE

Manchester City Tops List of Club Payments From FIFA World Cup Player Fund With $4.6 million