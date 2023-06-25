News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Gets Egypt's Highest State Honour and Other Top Stories

Hello readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on PM Modi’s Egypt visit, Arvind Kejriwal’s request to Rahul Gandhi and other top stories.

PM Modi Gets ‘Order of Nile’ Award, Egypt’s Highest State Honour | Top Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the Presidential Palace in Cairo today. The Egyptian President conferred PM Modi with the ‘Order of the Nile’ award, which is Egypt’s highest state honour. The two leaders are set to hold high-level talks and sign strategic partnership documents. READ MORE

‘Chai Pe Toh Bulaiye…’: Kejriwal’s Request to Rahul on Ordinance Goes Unheeded; AAP’s Posture Questioned

The keenly watched meeting of the opposition parties in Patna on June 23, by all accounts, was “pleasant" and “very good", except for one — the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which not only boycotted the joint press conference but even released a statement saying until the Congress publicly denounces Centre’s ordinance and declares that all 31 of its Rajya Sabha MPs will oppose it, it will be difficult for AAP to participate in the “future meetings of like-minded parties where Congress is a participant". READ MORE

Delhi Rain: Woman Dies of Electrocution After Touching Electric Pole at New Delhi Railway Station

A woman died of electrocution at New Delhi Railway Station after she touched an electric pole in a waterlogged area on Sunday morning. The incident is said to have taken place at the Paharganj side entry, near the taxi stand, at the New Delhi Railway Station. An unnoticed naked wire in the waterlogged area led to the mishap. READ MORE

Sarfaraz Khan Ends Silence After Being Ignored for West Indies Tour With Epic Response on Instagram

Earlier this week, BCCI announced India’s squad for the two Tests against West Indies to be played in July. It had a couple of big names missing including Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav with no explanation offered. READ MORE