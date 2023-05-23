News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Gets Grand Welcome in Australia And Other Top Stories

Hello Readers, in today’s evening digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Australia, the ongoing BMC power politics in Maharashtra and other top stories.

‘Modi is The Boss’: Australian PM Anthony Albanese Lauds PM As He Gets Roaring Welcome in Sydney

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese while addressing the Indian diaspora in Sydney on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the boss. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, arrived at the venue in Sydney on Tuesday to attend a special community event to celebrate the country’s dynamic, diverse Indian diaspora, amid immense enthusiasm among the community members. READ MORE

The Maha Picture | BJP Sees ‘Golden Chance’ to Wrest Cash-Rich BMC as Congress Keeps Thackeray Guessing

READ MORE With the Supreme Court asking the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to rule on the disqualification petition filed by Uddhav Thackeray against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 15 other MLAs for their revolt that split the Shiv Sena, the ruling faction and ally BJP have been comfortably assured of the government’s stability. With this, the saffron party has now turned its attention to the Mumbai civic polls coming up later this year.

Former US Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton said even though US President Joe Biden has a “good record" as President, people still have the right to consider that his age is a factor when it comes to his reelection, the Hill reported. Hillary Clinton’s comments came during her appearance at the Financial Times Weekend Festival in Washington, DC. READ MORE Shah Rukh Khan Wins Hearts As He Reads ‘Dua’, Video Calls 60-Year-Old Fan Battling Cancer Not just the Badshah Of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is also the King Of Hearts. The amount of love he showers on his fans with his sweetest gestures always wins hearts. Recently, the actor fulfilled a 60-year-old fan’s last wish who was battling cancer. Amid his hectic schedule, Shah Rukh video called her, enquired about her health and also promised financial help. READ MORE