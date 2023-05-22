Trends :Sengol in New ParliamentPlane Landing GlitchUP Sports 'Mahakumbh'New CBI DirectorWeather Updates
News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Gets Highest Papua New Guinea Honour, Wrestlers React to WFI Chief’s Narco Dare and Other Top Stories

We are also covering: Infosys Techie Death in Bengaluru Rain: How 5 People with Her Were Saved by News18 Reporter's Efforts; Anushka Sharma Tries To Cheer Heartbroken Virat Kohli Up At Airport Post RCB's Exit From IPL, Watch and more

Published By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 16:59 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Narendra Modi has been conferred with rare honours in Fiji and Papua New Guinea (Image/ ANI)
Hello Readers, in today’s news digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on PM Modi’s grand welcome and honour in Papua New Guinea, Protesting wrestlers’ new bold demand in harassment cases and other top stories.

PM Modi Gets Highest Honour of Papua New Guinea: Why the Island Country Matters to India | Explained

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday conferred with the highest honours of Papua New Guinea and Fiji, in a rare recognition for a non-resident in the two Pacific island nations. Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea on Sunday on his maiden visit to the country to host a key summit between India and 14 Pacific island countries to boost bilateral ties. READ MORE

 ‘Do It Live’: Protesting Wrestlers on WFI Chief’s Narco Test Dare

A day after Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said he would take a narco test only if protesting wrestlers, would undergo it too, Vinesh Phogat has said that not just her but all girls who have given complaints against him are ready for it. Phogat on Monday said not just Vinesh but all girls who have given the complaint are ready to undergo a Narco test and that it should be done live. READ MORE

Infosys Techie Death in Bengaluru Rain: How 5 People with Her Were Saved by News18 Reporter’s Efforts

 

The presence of mind of a News18 reporter who called for immediate help from a Quick Response Team (QRT), aided in saving the lives of five members of Bhanurekha’s family. Manjunath Chandra, a reporter from News18 Kannada, who had been on the field covering the rain and how the city was getting flooded, gives us his first-person account of what occurred, how the family trapped below the underpass was screaming for help, and what happened subsequently. READ MORE

Anushka Sharma Tries To Cheer Heartbroken Virat Kohli Up At Airport Post RCB’s Exit From IPL, Watch

Anushka Sharma was spotted returning to Mumbai with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli following his team, Royal Challengers Bangalore aka RCB’s exit from IPL 2023. RCB faced Gujurat Titans on Sunday night, giving them a target of 198 runs. The team, led by Hardik Panday, chased the target with six wickets and five balls left, showing RCB the exit door this season. READ MORE

ON CAM | Returning From Party, Woman Runs Speeding BMW Over Man in Delhi’s Moti Nagar

A 36-year-old man out to buy medicines died after his two-wheeler was allegedly run over by a speeding BMW car near the metro station at Moti Nagar in Delhi on Sunday, police said. The person driving the car was arrested and later granted bail. READ MORE

