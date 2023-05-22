News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Gets Highest Papua New Guinea Honour, Wrestlers React to WFI Chief’s Narco Dare and Other Top Stories

Hello Readers, in today’s news digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on PM Modi’s grand welcome and honour in Papua New Guinea, Protesting wrestlers’ new bold demand in harassment cases and other top stories.

PM Modi Gets Highest Honour of Papua New Guinea: Why the Island Country Matters to India | Explained

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday conferred with the highest honours of Papua New Guinea and Fiji, in a rare recognition for a non-resident in the two Pacific island nations. Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea on Sunday on his maiden visit to the country to host a key summit between India and 14 Pacific island countries to boost bilateral ties. READ MORE

Advertisement

READ MORE A day after Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said he would take a narco test only if protesting wrestlers, would undergo it too, Vinesh Phogat has said that not just her but all girls who have given complaints against him are ready for it. Phogat on Monday said not just Vinesh but all girls who have given the complaint are ready to undergo a Narco test and that it should be done live.

READ MORE The presence of mind of a News18 reporter who called for immediate help from a Quick Response Team (QRT), aided in saving the lives of five members of Bhanurekha’s family. Manjunath Chandra, a reporter from News18 Kannada, who had been on the field covering the rain and how the city was getting flooded, gives us his first-person account of what occurred, how the family trapped below the underpass was screaming for help, and what happened subsequently.

READ MORE Anushka Sharma was spotted returning to Mumbai with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli following his team, Royal Challengers Bangalore aka RCB’s exit from IPL 2023. RCB faced Gujurat Titans on Sunday night, giving them a target of 198 runs. The team, led by Hardik Panday, chased the target with six wickets and five balls left, showing RCB the exit door this season.