News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Gets Highest Papua New Guinea Honour, Wrestlers React to WFI Chief’s Narco Dare and Other Top Stories

PM Modi Gets Highest Honour of Papua New Guinea: Why the Island Country Matters to India | Explained
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday conferred with the highest honours of Papua New Guinea and Fiji, in a rare recognition for a non-resident in the two Pacific island nations. Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea on Sunday on his maiden visit to the country to host a key summit between India and 14 Pacific island countries to boost bilateral ties. READ MORE