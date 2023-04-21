News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Holds Meet to Review Security of Indians in Sudan And Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon Digest, we are looking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s high-level meeting to review the security of over 3,000 Indian citizens stuck in the violence-hit Sudan. In other news, we are covering the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations to be held in India on Saturday, April 22.

‘Prepare Contingency Evacuation Plans’: PM Holds Meet to Review Security of Indians in Sudan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the security of over 3,000 Indian citizens stuck in the violence-hit Sudan and directed the officials to prepare contingency evacuation plans. He also expressed grief over the death of an Indian national, Albert Augestine, who tragically fell victim to a stray bullet in the strife-torn African country. READ MORE

Poonch Attack: Foreign Terrorists Among 5 Suspected for Killing Jawans; NIA Conducts Probe | Key Points

Five attackers, including three foreign terrorists and two locals, were involved in the “well-planned attack" with the intention of creating a sensation ahead of the planned G20 summit in Pooch district of Jammu and Kashmir that killed five Army personnel from a Rashtriya Rifles unit on Thursday, agency sources told News18 on Friday. READ MORE

Is Atiq Ahmed’s Aide Guddu Muslim in Odisha? UP STF Lands in State, Grills Man for 2 Days But Yet to Arrest

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) was reportedly camping in Odisha to hunt for Guddu Muslim, the close aide of slain dreaded gangster Atiq Ahmed. An official said that a person was also interrogated in Bargarh for two days but no arrests were made. READ MORE

Eid 2023 Moon Sighting India LIVE: India All Set to Celebrate Eid al-Fitr as Festivities Begin in Saudi, Qatar and UAE

The crescent moon, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, was not sighted on Thursday, which means that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in India on Saturday, April 22. Uttar Pradesh has banned religious events on roads and has also upped the security as Muslim residents offered ‘Alvida Namaz’. While several countries, including Egypt and Kuwait, are celebrating Eid today, India will mark Eid al-Fitr tomorrow. READ MORE

Delhi Capitals’ Players Get Back Stolen Bats And Other Equipment, Confirms Skipper David Warner

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner has revealed that the police have found the bats, pads, gloves and other stolen equipment. Delhi Capitals players got to know about the missing batting equipment after they landed in New Delhi from Bangalore as the reports suggested the stolen list includes 16 bats, pads, shoes, thigh-pads and gloves. READ MORE

Samantha Still Has Naga Chaitanya’s Tattoo on Her Rib Despite Divorce; Photo Goes Viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s stunning photos from Citadel premiere in London have taken the internet by storm. Her fans were elated to see the actress’ gorgeous avatar for the screening of the Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer series, but some eagle-eyed netizens spotted Samantha’s old tattoo on her rib. READ MORE

