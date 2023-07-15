News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi In UAE, Kejriwal's Review Meet On Delhi Floods And Other Top Stories

Hello readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on PM Narendra Modi’s UAE visit, Arvind Kejriwal’s review meeting on the Delhi floods and other top stories.

PM Modi UAE Visit Latest Updates: PM and UAE Prez Eye $100 Bn Trade Target; IIT Delhi Campus in Abu Dhabi Soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed India’s deep regard for the UAE during talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “Our bilateral trade has risen by 20 per cent. We have achieved $85 billion of trade and soon we will achieve the target of $100 billion," he said. READ MORE

Delhi Flood: Yamuna Water Recedes at 5cm An Hour, CM Calls Review Meeting at 4.30 PM

The water level of Yamuna is receding at the rate of 5 cm every hour, the Delhi government said on Saturday, adding that the situation is expected to improve significantly by July 16. The low-lying areas in the city, however, continued to witness a flood-like situation. READ MORE

Modi Govt to Frame Blueprint, Devise Action Plan to Promote Intellectual Property Financing | Exclusive

The Narendra Modi-led central government has decided to draft a strategic blueprint and action plan for promoting and institutionalising intellectual property financing in India. Being seen as a big move, the Centre feels intellectual property rights are a way forward to improving the country’s finances. READ MORE

Pak Man Shares ‘Priorities’ of Pakistan vs India and It Will Make Every Desi Proud

The launch of Chandrayaan-3 by India has instilled a sense of pride and celebration across the nation. Meanwhile, online users also took part in the festivities, sharing messages, images, and videos to mark this momentous occasion. During this online buzz, a Pakistani man happened to come across a tweet from Pakistan, placed just above an Indian’s tweet, highlighting the contrasting priorities of the two countries. READ MORE