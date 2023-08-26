News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi's Apology For Delhites; FIR On Teacher In Muzaffarnagar Viral Video And Other Top Stories

Hello readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on PM Narendra Modi’s apology for Delhites ahead of the G-20 Summit, the viral Muzaffarnagar video and other top stories.

‘People of Delhi Will Face Inconvenience, I Apologise’: PM Appeals to Public Ahead of G20 Summit

READ MORE Acknowledging the potential inconveniences that the residents of Delhi might encounter due to the upcoming G20 summit taking place in the city next month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to the people to actively contribute towards the success of the event.

READ MORE Uttar Pradesh Police have proposed a departmental inquiry against a teacher of a private school in Khubbapur village who was filmed making communal comments and ordering her Class 2 students to slap their Muslim classmate . The teacher, Tripti Tyagi, was booked by Muzaffarnagar Police on Saturday.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday released updates about the movement of Chandrayaan-3 in a video showing the mission’s rover Pragyan navigating the lunar surface. The latest video released by ISRO on its X handle shows the Pragyaan rover roaming around the Shiv Shakti point in pursuit of lunar secrets at the South Pole. READ MORE

After Mega Revamp, Air India in Trouble? DGCA Finds Airline ‘Forged 13 Safety Check Documents’ Air India “prepared false reports" when it was asked to carry out safety spot checks in various areas of operations such as cabin surveillance, cargo, ramp and load. The lapses in internal safety audits were found by a two-member inspection team of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which is now probing the matter. READ MORE Shah Rukh Khan Says One Can Watch Jawan Four Times: ‘Ek Baar Mann Ke Liye, Ek Baar Tann..’ READ MORE Shah Rukh Khan has been creating quite a buzz ever since the trailer of his upcoming film Jawan was released last month. Directed by Atlee, the film will feature big names like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. While the film releases later this year on September 7, the bookings for the film have opened for Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, as shared by Cinemark Theatres on microblogging site X. As the film gears up for release, Shah Rukh Khan did an #AskSRK session on X.