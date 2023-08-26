News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi's Apology For Delhites; FIR On Teacher In Muzaffarnagar Viral Video And Other Top Stories

Hello readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on PM Narendra Modi’s apology for Delhites ahead of the G-20 Summit, the viral Muzaffarnagar video and other top stories.
‘People of Delhi Will Face Inconvenience, I Apologise’: PM Appeals to Public Ahead of G20 Summit
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday released updates about the movement of Chandrayaan-3 in a video showing the mission’s rover Pragyan navigating the lunar surface. The latest video released by ISRO on its X handle shows the Pragyaan rover roaming around the Shiv Shakti point in pursuit of lunar secrets at the South Pole. READ MORE
After Mega Revamp, Air India in Trouble? DGCA Finds Airline ‘Forged 13 Safety Check Documents’
Air India “prepared false reports" when it was asked to carry out safety spot checks in various areas of operations such as cabin surveillance, cargo, ramp and load. The lapses in internal safety audits were found by a two-member inspection team of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which is now probing the matter. READ MORE
Shah Rukh Khan Says One Can Watch Jawan Four Times: ‘Ek Baar Mann Ke Liye, Ek Baar Tann..’