News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi’s Call for Meeting Triggers Cabinet Rejig Talk & Other Top Stories

PM’s Call for Meeting Triggers Cabinet Rejig Talk: Who’s In, Who’s Out if Changes Do Take Place?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a meeting of the council of ministers on Monday (July 3) has triggered talk of changes in the union cabinet. With the Lok Sabha elections less than a year away and a host of states to go to polls, the speculation is gaining momentum by the hour. READ MORE

‘Don’t Throw Mattresses in Nallahs’: BMC Chief’s Appeal to Mumbaikars, Assures New Tech for Potholes

Even as the first four days of monsoon in Mumbai have led to flooding in several areas, including the closure of Andheri subway at least twice, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has assured the residents of new underground tanks to be installed at several places to mitigate flooding in low-lying areas. READ MORE

Ashes 2nd Test Day 2 ENG vs AUS Live Cricket Score: England on Top as Duckett-Crawley Cut Down Australia’s Lead

Steve Smith’s unbeaten 85, followed by fifties from David Warner and Travis Head took Australia to 339-5 on the opening day of the second Test against England at Lord’s on Wednesday. READ MORE

Tamannaah Was ‘Uncomfortable’ Watching Sex Scenes With Family, Says ‘I’d Get Awkward’ | Exclusive

Lust Stories 2 releases on Netflix today. Starring an ensemble cast, including Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome and Vijay Varma, Lust Stories 2 will be showcasing four starkly different stories. Although all the stories are going to be discussed by social media users, there is one that is already the talk of the town — Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma‘s intense story. READ MORE

Aspartame, Artificial Sweetener Used in Diet Coke, May Be Declared A ‘Possible Carcinogen’ | Here’s What It Means

Aspartame, a popular artificial sweetener used in diet coke among other things, is most likely to be declared as a “possible carcinogen" by the World Health Organization’s (WHO) cancer research agency. In a report, news agency Reuters quoted sources saying that the sweet additive, which is used in products ranging from Coco-Cola diet sodas to Mars Extra chewing gum will be listed as “possibly carcinogenic to humans" by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) by in July 2023. READ MORE