News18 Evening Digest: Police Reach Imran Khan's Lahore House to Arrest Him and Other Top Stories

Pak Police Reaches Imran Khan’s Lahore House to Arrest Him; PTI Workers Stage Protest | Key Updates

A team of Islamabad Police on Tuesday reached former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore to arrest him in connection with the Toshakhana case. The police faced stiff resistance from around 400-450 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, who clashed with them, outside Khan’s Zaman Park residence. Two non-bailable warrants were issued against the cricketer-turned-politician - one in the Toshakhana case for which he has to appear in court on March 18 and another on March 29 in the Judge Zeba Chaudhry threat case. Read More

A Tackle a Day Keeps the Congress Away? Opposition May Be United, But Not Against the BJP

At 10 am, 16 opposition parties were huddled in a meeting at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge"s parliament office. Even the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is usually not seen with the Congress, was present. But just outside, around the same time, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders protested at the Gandhi statue. Read More

India’s Air Improved in 2022; Delhi Not Most Polluted City Anymore | Check Full List

India’s ranking on air pollution index improved by three places in 2022 and moved to the eighth spot in the list of countries with the worst air quality, according to a report published by Swiss air quality technology company IQAir. Chad, Iraq, Pakistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso and Kuwait are the top seven most polluted countries last year. Read More

Jacqueline Fernandez’ Makeup Artist SHOCKS All, Claims Naatu Naatu’s Oscar Win Is Rigged

India is celebrating the historic Oscars 2023 in which RRR’s Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song award. Amid all this, Jacqueline Fernandez’ makeup artist Shaan Muttathil has caught everyone’s attention and has left all furious and disappointed. Recently, Shaan Muttathil took to an Instagram post and took a dig at Oscars 2023 winners. He alleged that the victories at the Academy Awards are rigged and further claimed that one can buy these with money. “Hahahah this is so funny. I thought only in India we could buy awards lol. But now even the Oscars. Money and what all we can get when we have the money. Even Oscars lol," he wrote. However, the comment has now been deleted. Read More

Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out of India-Australia ODI Series, Likely to Miss Parts of IPL 2023

Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of India’s upcoming ODI series against Australia and is likely to miss some part of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season as well. Iyer had earlier complained of pain in his back and didn’t come out to bat during the 4th Test against Australia as Rohit Sharma’s side smashed 571 runs in reply to Australia’s 480. Later, he was ruled out of the 4th Test, which eventually finished in a draw as India won the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 by 2-1. Read More

