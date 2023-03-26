News18 Evening Digest: Priyanka Gandhi Takes Dig at PM Modi Amid Rahul's Disqualification And Other Top Stories

Rahul Disqualified as MP: Priyanka Asks Why No Case When ‘Martyr’ PM’s Son Called Mir Jafar

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janta party (BJP) for insulting Rahul Gandhi, son of a ‘martyred prime minister’, by calling a traitor and Mir Jafar. Addressing a gathering at Rajghat — the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi — in Delhi to protest against Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a 2019 defamation case and his subsequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha, Priyanka also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a “Coward". READ MORE

‘Amritpal, Surrender & Cooperate’: Akal Takht Jathedar’s Message for Khalistan Sympathiser | Exclusive

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet wants Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal Singh to “cooperate with the investigations and surrender to the police". Singh has been on the run since March 18 when the police launched a crackdown against him and elements of ‘Waris Punjab De’ (WPD), an outfit headed by him. READ MORE

Congress Begins Day-long ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ at Delhi’s Rajghat in Support of Rahul Gandhi

The Congress on Sunday began a day-long “Sankalp Satyagraha" at Delhi’s Rajghat in support of Rahul Gandhi following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, senior leaders KC Venugopal, P Chidambaram and Salman Khurshid were among the party’s top brass taking part in the satyagraha at Rajghat. READ MORE

’12 Dead’: Marburg Virus Raises Alarm in Africa, What is this Disease ‘Almost as Deadly as Ebola’?

Seven people have been killed in an outbreak of Marburg virus in Equatorial Guinea, with a further 20 deaths “probably" due to the hemorrhagic fever, the World Health Organization had said on Thursday. READ MORE

Kochi Airport Runway Shut After Forced Landing of Coast Guard Helicopter, 2 Flights Diverted

The runway of Kerala’s Kochi airport was closed on Sunday noon following an accident involving a coast guard helicopter. The helicopter was reportedly involved in an accident during take-off from Kochi airport. No casualties have been reported so far. READ MORE

‘Constitutionally Invalid’: Amit Shah Lauds Karnataka’s Decision To Scrap 4% Reservation for Muslims

Saying that it was “constitutionally invalid," Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lauded Karnataka’s decision to scrap four per cent reservation for Muslims under 2B Other Backward Classes (OBCs) category. Shah also slammed the Congress party for introducing the reservation in the first place, and called it “vote bank politics." READ MORE

