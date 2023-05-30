News18 Evening Digest: Protesting Wrestlers to 'Immerse' Medals in River Ganga And Other Top Stories

Hello Readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on protesting wrestlers’ big declaration, Congress’s standing in Rajasthan amid the Gehlot-Pilot tiff and other top stories.

Wrestlers Protest: Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat to Throw Medals in Ganga? Big Declaration, ‘Fast Till Death’ Call by Athletes

The protest over alleged sexual harassment by WFI chief (Wrestling Federation of India) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is blowing out of proportion. The protesting wrestlers on Tuesday said that they will throw their medals in the river Ganga in Haridwar at 6 pm on Tuesday. READ MORE

Gehlot & Pilot’s Stiff Body Language Not the Only Sign That Cong Made No Real Progress in Rajasthan Meeting

In a late-night impromptu press briefing, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, flanked by Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, announced that they would work together for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly election and win it. Two things stood out in the photo-op. First, Venugopal’s statement that “the final decision on details has been left to the Congress president". This revealed no solution was placed and agreed upon in the four-hour meeting between party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Rahul Gandhi and Gehlot, with Pilot joining in later. READ MORE

Delhi Murder: New Video Shows Accused Waiting for Teen Girl Moments Before Brutal Killing | WATCH

A day after a 20-year-old was arrested for brutally stabbing and bludgeoning his alleged girlfriend to death in a busy street in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy, new CCTV footage shows the accused waiting for the victim moments before the attack. READ MORE

Manipur Violence: As Amit Shah Holds Meet With Political, Civil Leaders, the Conflict Explained

READ MORE Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a mission to restore peace in strife-torn Manipur, held a series of meetings with political and civil society leaders from both the Meitei and Kuki communities and visit Churachandpur, the site of some of the worst rioting earlier this month, on Tuesday.